Police probe after dead dog found ‘dumped’ in Dundee burn

A police investigation has been launched after a dead dog was reportedly found dumped in a Dundee burn.

A boy is said to have made the discovery in the Dighty Burn, near Baldovie Road, on Monday afternoon.

Facebook page Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus claims the dog was found wrapped up in clothing and other items.

The dog – thought to be a puppy – was then taken to a vet to be scanned.

The matter has since been reported to police.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.55pm on Monday, police received a report of a dead dog found in the Baldovie Road area of Dundee.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances are at an early stage.”