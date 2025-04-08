Person taken to hospital after fire at Dundee flat

A person has been taken to hospital after a fire in a Dundee flat.

Emergency services were called to a block on Laing Place in Stobswell just before 10am on Tuesday.

Footage seen by The Courier showed a plume of black smoke rising from the window of a first-floor property.

Three fire appliances, paramedics and police were in attendance at the blaze.

Local residents also reported seeing an ambulance incident response unit.

‘There was a lot of smoke’

A 59-year-old woman who lives nearby told The Courier: “I saw some folk had come out of their homes in pyjamas.

“There was a lot of smoke coming from the area.

“There were two fire engines, an ambulance and an ambulance incident response unit.”

Meanwhile, a 78-year-old woman, who also lives nearby, said the smoke cloud was “humongous”.

She said: “I looked out and initially I thought it was an extractor blowing out.

“The smoke was getting blacker and blacker.

“It was humongous as it was coming over the houses.

“I was just about to dial 999 as I was concerned.

“Literally at that point, the (firefighters) were arriving.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.48am and sent three appliances to the scene.

“The fire was in a first-floor flat.

“It was extinguished using one main jet, one hose reel and four breathing apparatus.

“One person was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The stop message was received at 10.57am.

“Fire crews remain on the scene.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

