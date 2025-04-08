Debate: Would you support a tourist tax in Fife?

Fife could soon be the latest area in Scotland to introduce a tourist tax that could generate up to £8m a year in additional revenue – but are you in favour of a levy on visitors to the Kingdom?

Edinburgh City Council was the first place in the country to approve a visitor levy, and councillors are now debating whether to follow suit.

If implemented, visitors would be charged an extra 5% on top of their accommodation costs.

The amount generated depends on the number of people staying in Fife accommodation.

However, it’s predicted that a tourist tax could generate between £3.4m and £8m much much-needed extra revenue.

Cash generated would then be spent on improvements benefiting the tourist industry in Fife.

But some accommodation providers say they have serious reservations regarding the tax that could drive some potential visitors away.

The Courier is asking its readers whether they would be in favour or not of a potential new tourist tax.

