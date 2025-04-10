Health fears over insulation scattered across Dundee months after storm blew roof off flats

Health fears have been raised over chunks of insulation that remain scattered across Dundee – months after the roof was blown off a block of flats

The building at City Quay was damaged during Storm Eowyn on January 24.

The incident sent large pieces of insulation flying into the air.

However, chunks of the insulation are still being found scattered around the area, nearly three months later.

Environmental campaigner Bridget Cooper says she spotted “clumps” of the material while using the cycle path between City Quay and Broughty Ferry.

She says the worst affected area was on East Camperdown Street, near the main entrance to Dundee Port, while bits of insulation have also blown into her garden on Baffin Street.

She told The Courier: “It’s not a great sight for the people who come off the cruise ships.

“It starts in the bay after City Quay and continues along.

‘If the council don’t clear it, I’ll mask up and do it myself’

“I’m amazed it’s still there and no one has gathered it because it looks awful.

“It would be great if the council could do something about it.

“If the council don’t clear it then I’ll mask up, don rubber gloves and try to clean it myself.”

Bridget says she is concerned about the health implications of anyone coming into contact with the insulation, which can cause issues if not handled properly.

She added: “You have to wear gloves and a mask when trying to lay insulation because the tiny fragments of glass can get in your lungs and cause irritation.

“I’ve been picking up some bits, but it’s difficult because some of it is in the brambles bushes.

“People using the cycle path are doing it for health reasons and the insulation can have harmful health effects.”

Bridget has raised her concerns with Forth Ports – operator of Dundee Port – which said it was aware of some particles that still needed to be cleared from its grounds.

She has also contacted Dundee City Council about the matter.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We are liaising with the factors (of the building) to identify any issues.”