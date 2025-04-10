Health fears over insulation scattered across Dundee months after storm blew roof off flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health fears over insulation scattered across Dundee months after storm blew roof off flats

"I'm amazed it's still there and no one has gathered it because it looks awful."

By Finn Nixon
Clumps of the insulation have been seen between City Quay and the Dundee Port entrance. Image: Bridget Cooper
Health fears have been raised over chunks of insulation that remain scattered across Dundee – months after the roof was blown off a block of flats

The building at City Quay was damaged during Storm Eowyn on January 24.

The incident sent large pieces of insulation flying into the air.

However, chunks of the insulation are still being found scattered around the area, nearly three months later.

Environmental campaigner Bridget Cooper says she spotted “clumps” of the material while using the cycle path between City Quay and Broughty Ferry.

She says the worst affected area was on East Camperdown Street, near the main entrance to Dundee Port, while bits of insulation have also blown into her garden on Baffin Street.

She told The Courier: “It’s not a great sight for the people who come off the cruise ships.

“It starts in the bay after City Quay and continues along.

‘If the council don’t clear it, I’ll mask up and do it myself’

“I’m amazed it’s still there and no one has gathered it because it looks awful.

“It would be great if the council could do something about it.

“If the council don’t clear it then I’ll mask up, don rubber gloves and try to clean it myself.”

Bridget says she is concerned about the health implications of anyone coming into contact with the insulation, which can cause issues if not handled properly.

She added: “You have to wear gloves and a mask when trying to lay insulation because the tiny fragments of glass can get in your lungs and cause irritation.

Campaigner Bridget Cooper. Image: Bridget Cooper
Roof insulation was blown across City Quay during Storm Eowyn in January. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’ve been picking up some bits, but it’s difficult because some of it is in the brambles bushes.

“People using the cycle path are doing it for health reasons and the insulation can have harmful health effects.”

Bridget has raised her concerns with Forth Ports – operator of Dundee Port – which said it was aware of some particles that still needed to be cleared from its grounds.

She has also contacted Dundee City Council about the matter.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We are liaising with the factors (of the building) to identify any issues.”

