£220,000 Kirrie Connections lottery boost for ‘godsend’ dementia centre

The six-figure funding will support the work of the Kirriemuir project where a major extension is currently under construction.

By Graham Brown
Kirrie Connections celebrates the lottery windfall with a game of Uno at the centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A pioneering Angus project which led the way in Scotland with a new support model for people affected by dementia has landed a £221,790 funding windfall.

Kirrie Connections says the National Lottery cash will deliver vital support for its work in the next five years.

It’s a boost which has been welcomed by those for whom the centre is a lifeline.

Local Jim Smith said: “My wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2023.

“Ever since then Kirrie Connections has been an absolute godsend to us.

Kirrie Connections dementia centre lottery grant.
Members chat together at Kirrie Connections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The staff are kind, patient, hardworking, and extremely helpful.

“She started by attending one day a week, and this has since increased to two.”

Jim added: “She feels safe and comfortable here, joins in all the activities, and enjoys them all – even things she would never have dreamt of doing before.

Members at Kirrie Connections dementia centre.
A card game at Kirrie Connections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“She always looks forward to her days at Kirrie Connections and comes home full of stories and very positive from the experience.

“The big advantage for me is that it gives me some time to myself to get on with the things I need to do, and want to do, without a single worry about her welfare.”

The six-figure lottery funding comes as the charity prepares for the next major step in its ten-year journey.

Kirrie Connections launched a decade ago

Kirrie Connections was initially formed as a dementia-friendly community initiative in 2015.

Four years later, the hub launched the nation’s first meeting centre, based around a successful Dutch dementia model.

At its heart is a ‘social club’, which meets three days a week and caters for around 15-20 members.

Since then, other meeting centres have been established in Angus and across Scotland.

The Roods centre is also currently on track to complete a transformational extension to the premises it moved into in 2021.

Extension to Kirrie Connections dementia centre.
The extension to Kirrie Connections is nearing completion. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kirrie Connections CEO Jacqui Dillon said the additional space will allow the development of more tailored activities and personalised support for members.

It will also offer new opportunities for social engagement.

Jacqui said: “We’re delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.

“We will be able to ensure we can support the ever-growing demand for our services.

Kirrie Connections dementia hub expansion.
The interior of the new extension. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This is important because it is estimated there will be a 50% increase in the number of people with dementia over 65 over the next 20 years.”

The lottery fund’s ‘It starts with community’ strategy will underpin efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery by 2030.

It has four key missions; to support communities to come together; be environmentally sustainable; help children and young people thrive; and enable people to live healthier lives.

Conversation