‘One-in-a-million’ Dundee barman, 41, dies suddenly

A crowdfunding page has raised more than £2,000 to help Alex Dragomir's family travel over from Romania.

By Neil Henderson
Alex Dragomir, 41, died suddenly on Sunday.
Alex Dragomir, 41, was a barman at Draffens Bar in Dundee. Image: Ross Dalton

Tributes have been paid to a “one in a million” Dundee barman who died suddenly on Sunday, aged 41.

Alex Dragomir died at the weekend after falling ill on Friday morning.

His condition deteriorated and he passed away on Sunday evening.

The cause of his death is still to be determined, but it’s understood he suffered a blood clot on the brain.

Dundee barman dies suddenly

Staff at Draffens Bar in Dundee, where he worked, have spoken of the “profound shock and sadness” at the loss of a “trusted colleague”.

Alex, originally from Romania, had worked at the Dundee cocktail bar for the past eight months.

He previously had jobs in Fife and Bath in England.

Alex Dragomir pictured in a Draffens promotional photograph.
Alex Dragomir in a Draffens promotional photograph. Image: Ross Dalton

A fundraising page set up to help Alex’s grieving parents and sister travel from Romania to Scotland has raised more than £2,000 in 24 hours.

Ross Dalton, general manager at Draffens, paid tribute to his friend and colleague, saying he “touched the hearts of everyone he met”.

Alex Dragomir in happier times.
Alex ‘made an indelible mark with his charm’ said a former colleague. Image: Ross Dalton

He added: “He may not have worked at Draffens for very long, but in just a few months he made an indelible mark with his charm and love for hospitality.

“Alex was an instant hit with our regular customers and clientele and was just an all-round lovely guy.

Alex Dragomir was ‘an all-round lovely guy’

“He also very quickly became a trusted colleague and friend to all of us at Draffens.

“There was profound shock and sadness at the news of his sudden and untimely death.

“News of Alex’s passing has also left many customers saddened and upset.

Draffens Bar general manager, Ross Dalton (right) with Alex Dragomir.
Draffens Bar general manager, Ross Dalton (right) with Alex. Image: Ross Dalton

“Draffens was closed on Sunday as a mark of respect.

“Now our focus is on supporting Alex’s family, who have to come to Scotland to arrange his funeral.

“I’ve spoken very briefly to Alex’s sister, and the family is understandably devastated by their loved one’s passing.”

Crowdfunding page raises more than £2,000 in 24 hours

Ross set up the GoFundme crowdfunding page in a bid to help Alex’s parents, left reeling at their son’s death.

“I’m staggered that in just one day, people have dug deep and donated over £2,000 to help Alex’s family.

“That is a testament to how well-liked and respected Alex was.

“He was a one-in-a-million barman, and it will take time to come to terms with the loss.”

Barman, Alex Dragomir.
More than £2,000 has been raised for Alex’s family. Image: Ross Dalton

Ross told The Courier he hopes to raise around £5,000 to help the family arrange their son’s funeral and cover their travel costs.

He said: “It’s utterly heartbreaking for them, but hopefully out of such sadness we can show that Alex was liked and respected and had friends here in Dundee.

“Alex was a super energetic character who filled a room with his presence.

“He was one of the happiest people you will ever meet.”

Conversation