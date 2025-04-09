Dundee FC chief John Nelms on new stadium planning costs and staying at Dens for another two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC chief John Nelms on new stadium planning costs and staying at Dens for another two years

The fate of the club's application to build a new ground at Camperdown lies with Dundee City Council's planning committee and Transport Scotland.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms speaking at a press conference
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee FC chief John Nelms says the club are likely to remain at Dens for another two years, as the wait for a new stadium decision goes on.

A planning in principle application was submitted in February last year seeking permission for a 12,500-seater stadium near Camperdown.

The fate of the application currently lies with Dundee City Council’s planning committee, who are yet to make a decision.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nelms suggested the delay was due to Transport Scotland seeking more information over the “finer details”.

However, transport chiefs hit back in a rare public rebuke, accusing Dark Blues bosses of failing to provide solutions to the road network issue crucial to the ground’s approval.

Dens Park to remain home for foreseeable

Nelms had previously said he hoped Dundee would be in their new stadium by this year but delays in the planning process has scuppered this ambition.

And the Dark Blues managing director admits the cost of the project is continuing to rise as the wait continues.

“We will probably be at Dens Park for another two years,” he said.

Dundee and Donnelly celebrate in front of fans at Dens Park. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Shutterstock
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at Dens Park. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Shutterstock.

“(And) we are nearing £3 million in planning and development costs. That number will continue to grow as times goes on.

“For what they are asking, there is tens of thousands of pounds more potentially to do.”

‘We will keep fighting’, says Nelms

Despite the delays and increasing costs, Nelms says he and Dundee FC chairman Tim Keyes remain committed to the Camperdown stadium project ,even if planners refuse permission.

If they wish, they may decide to appeal to Scottish Government ministers who have the power to overturn planning refusal.

Nelms added: “We will keep fighting until we are not allowed to fight.

“But we don’t anticipate anybody saying we shouldn’t do this project – there’s no reason.

Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes in the stand at a game
Dundee managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes. Image: SNS.

“You will never make everyone happy and the people that have come out so far with objections, if you look at our (planning) documents we have answers for them.

“Moving forward, we will listen and do what we can do to be part of the community that everyone is proud of.”

