Stirling ‘study-cation’ flexible leases offered for students on campus

Students who want to cut their commute can now take advantage of flexible campus accommodation leases, Stirling University has announced.

Muirhead House student halls reopened this week, following a £6.25 million refurbishment.

Students can take up temporary accommodation contracts, ranging from one day to two months, until May 22, paying £25.71 per day, or £180 per week.

The university says it hopes the opportunity for a so-called “study-cation” will benefit commuting students by bringing them closer to campus services during exam periods.

Some students have welcomed the scheme, but others feel the temporary contracts offered are not affordable for students.

‘I’d rather stay in a hotel’

Abby Lockhart, a master’s student in public relations, told The Courier: “I think the idea is good, but if you’re a student who is paying £180 a week to stay in somewhere like Muirhead, which isn’t very advanced, I think I’d rather stay in a hotel for that price.”

She added: “I think £25 is good for one night, but if you stayed for a week at a time, then that £25 would start to add up.”

A night at the cheapest hotel in Stirling available at the time of writing would cost £49 per night and £293 per week.

And one night at Stirling Court Hotel, located on University of Stirling‘s campus, comes to £74, with a week-long stay setting guests back £553.35.

Third-year English student Pete Needham thinks the new initiative is a positive change.

He said: “Some of the university’s older buildings like Fraser of Allander are not up to standard, so this is a step in the right direction.

“I, personally, don’t know if I’d live there [at Muirhead House] during term time.

“But if I was ever stuck for a place to stay, I would absolutely live there.”

Muirhead House contains 127 bedrooms, spread across flour floors.

Amenities like bed linen, pillows and kitchen utensils will all be provided for students staying for shorter periods.

Aim to reduce student carbon footprint

A spokesperson from Stirling Students’ Union said: “We hope that the nature of flexible stays will see a number of students benefiting as it means those that need somewhere to stay are provided with short-term accommodation without the risk of lengthy contracts or expensive hotels.

“For example, it might help commuter students who may want to stay closer to campus during their assessment period, or it could support students who are transitioning between accommodations should move-in dates prove inconvenient.”

Muirhead House’s refurbishment was paid for using a loan from the Scottish Funding Council’s Road to Net Zero fund and saw the roof, windows, kitchen and bathroom replaced.

A spokesperson for the University of Stirling said: “Muirhead House student accommodation has now reopened to students following a £6.25 million refurbishment and the University is offering short-term, flexible leases until May 21, 2025, where there is availability.

“Students who secure a short-term lease at Muirhead House will benefit from refreshed rooms with new flooring, fixtures, furniture, bedding and crockery, with utilities and Wi-Fi included.

“They will also have easy access to on-campus services, such as the library, and dedicated study spaces at a time when end-of-term assignments and dissertations are due to be submitted, and exams are taking place.”

