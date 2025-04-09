Stirling ‘study-cation’ flexible leases offered for students on campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling ‘study-cation’ flexible leases offered for students on campus

New temporary accommodation contracts range from one day to two months.

By Robbie McAvenue
Stirling student Abby Lockhart, who thinks the cost of Muirhead House's temporary leases is too high. Image: Robbie McAvenue/DC Thomson

Students who want to cut their commute can now take advantage of flexible campus accommodation leases, Stirling University has announced.

Muirhead House student halls reopened this week, following a £6.25 million refurbishment.

Students can take up temporary accommodation contracts, ranging from one day to two months, until May 22, paying £25.71 per day, or £180 per week.

The university says it hopes the opportunity for a so-called “study-cation” will benefit commuting students by bringing them closer to campus services during exam periods.

Some students have welcomed the scheme, but others feel the temporary contracts offered are not affordable for students.

‘I’d rather stay in a hotel’

Abby Lockhart, a master’s student in public relations, told The Courier: “I think the idea is good, but if you’re a student who is paying £180 a week to stay in somewhere like Muirhead, which isn’t very advanced, I think I’d rather stay in a hotel for that price.”

She added: “I think £25 is good for one night, but if you stayed for a week at a time, then that £25 would start to add up.”

Muirhead House has undergone a £6.25m renovation. Image: Robbie McAvenue/DC Thomson

A night at the cheapest hotel in Stirling available at the time of writing would cost £49 per night and £293 per week.

And one night at Stirling Court Hotel, located on University of Stirling‘s campus, comes to £74, with a week-long stay setting guests back £553.35.

Abby Lockhart said she would rather stay in a hotel than university halls for temporary accommodation. Image: Robbie McAvenue/DC Thomson

Third-year English student Pete Needham thinks the new initiative is a positive change.

He said: “Some of the university’s older buildings like Fraser of Allander are not up to standard, so this is a step in the right direction.

“I, personally, don’t know if I’d live there [at Muirhead House] during term time.

“But if I was ever stuck for a place to stay, I would absolutely live there.”

Pete Needham called the scheme ‘a step in the right direction’. Image: Robbie McAvenue/DC Thomson

Muirhead House contains 127 bedrooms, spread across flour floors.

Amenities like bed linen, pillows and kitchen utensils will all be provided for students staying for shorter periods.

Aim to reduce student carbon footprint

A spokesperson from Stirling Students’ Union said: “We hope that the nature of flexible stays will see a number of students benefiting as it means those that need somewhere to stay are provided with short-term accommodation without the risk of lengthy contracts or expensive hotels.

The flexible, short-term leases are available until May 22. Supplied by Image: Robbie McAvenue/DC Thomson

“For example, it might help commuter students who may want to stay closer to campus during their assessment period, or it could support students who are transitioning between accommodations should move-in dates prove inconvenient.”

Muirhead House’s refurbishment was paid for using a loan from the Scottish Funding Council’s Road to Net Zero fund and saw the roof, windows, kitchen and bathroom replaced.

A spokesperson for the University of Stirling said: “Muirhead House student accommodation has now reopened to students following a £6.25 million refurbishment and the University is offering short-term, flexible leases until May 21, 2025, where there is availability.

The aim is to cut down commuting for students who may be sitting exams or finishing their dissertations. Image: Robbie McAvenue/DC Thomson

“Students who secure a short-term lease at Muirhead House will benefit from refreshed rooms with new flooring, fixtures, furniture, bedding and crockery, with utilities and Wi-Fi included.

“They will also have easy access to on-campus services, such as the library, and dedicated study spaces at a time when end-of-term assignments and dissertations are due to be submitted, and exams are taking place.”

Conversation