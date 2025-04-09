Coupar Angus man threatened with prosecution for refurbishing living room in his £40k flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coupar Angus man threatened with prosecution for refurbishing living room in his £40k flat

The council is unhappy with the skirting, ceiling and fireplace inside the C-listed home.

By Stephen Eighteen
Scotmid on Union Street, Coupar Angus.
The council issued an enforcement notice on the owner of the property above Scotmid on Union Street. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A Coupar Angus man has been threatened with prosecution for refurbishing the living room of the flat he bought for £40,000.

Perth and Kinross Council has issued an enforcement notice on the owner of the property above Scotmid on Union Street.

The council believes improvement works by its new owner have harmed the living room of the C-listed building.

But occupant Norrie McDermott says he had no idea he was breaking any rules.

Perth and Kinross Council says changes harmed character of listed building

The council’s enforcement notice, dated February 14, says original skirtings and ceiling cornicing were removed from the living room without listed building consent.

This was “to the detriment of its character,” it added.

“Also, the packing out of the living room fireplace to the detriment of the character of this principal room.”

The council was unhappy with the new fireplace. Image: Perth and Kinross planning/Norrie McDermott

The council was also unhappy with the external fascia, claiming it “has been removed and unsympathetically replaced with vertical boarding.”

The notice stated that Mr McDermott could be prosecuted if the skirting, ceiling, fireplace and fascia were not restored to match the original specification by March 17.

Coupar Angus flat owner applies to reinstate areas of concern

However, this is on hold after Mr McDermott lodged a planning application to make alterations to the flat.

He purchased the property in May 2023, for £39,999.

The interior now has laminate flooring. Image: Perth and Kinross planning/Norrie McDermott

His application form said: “When the property was purchased in there was a pigeon infestation in the attic space due to the state of disrepair of the roof over the ogee corner bay.

“This issue was rectified immediately through the installation of a uPVC fascia which was a temporary fix to prevent further deterioration of the property.

“My client was unaware the listing covered the interior of the property and proceeded with the refurbishment of the living room to bring it up to modern living standards.”

His application adds that the fascia will be reinstated and living room refurbished.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide whether to accept the planning application, which would free Mr McDermott from the threat of prosecution.

The Courier has contacted Mr McDermott for comment.

