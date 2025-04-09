Coupar Angus man threatened with prosecution for refurbishing living room in his £40k flat

A Coupar Angus man has been threatened with prosecution for refurbishing the living room of the flat he bought for £40,000.

Perth and Kinross Council has issued an enforcement notice on the owner of the property above Scotmid on Union Street.

The council believes improvement works by its new owner have harmed the living room of the C-listed building.

But occupant Norrie McDermott says he had no idea he was breaking any rules.

Perth and Kinross Council says changes harmed character of listed building

The council’s enforcement notice, dated February 14, says original skirtings and ceiling cornicing were removed from the living room without listed building consent.

This was “to the detriment of its character,” it added.

“Also, the packing out of the living room fireplace to the detriment of the character of this principal room.”

The council was also unhappy with the external fascia, claiming it “has been removed and unsympathetically replaced with vertical boarding.”

The notice stated that Mr McDermott could be prosecuted if the skirting, ceiling, fireplace and fascia were not restored to match the original specification by March 17.

Coupar Angus flat owner applies to reinstate areas of concern

However, this is on hold after Mr McDermott lodged a planning application to make alterations to the flat.

He purchased the property in May 2023, for £39,999.

His application form said: “When the property was purchased in there was a pigeon infestation in the attic space due to the state of disrepair of the roof over the ogee corner bay.

“This issue was rectified immediately through the installation of a uPVC fascia which was a temporary fix to prevent further deterioration of the property.

“My client was unaware the listing covered the interior of the property and proceeded with the refurbishment of the living room to bring it up to modern living standards.”

His application adds that the fascia will be reinstated and living room refurbished.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide whether to accept the planning application, which would free Mr McDermott from the threat of prosecution.

The Courier has contacted Mr McDermott for comment.