Dundee traffic congestion as police and fire crews deployed to youths on building roof

Police and fire crews were at the former Eagle Mills building.

By Lucy Scarlett & Finn Nixon
Victoria Street.
Emergency services were near the Victoria Street junction. Image: Claire Kinnaird

Police and fire crews were deployed to a former mill in Dundee after reports of youths on the roof.

Emergency services were in attendance at the old Eagle Mills building on Dens Road, near the Victoria Street junction.

A height appliance was utilised and two males, 16 and 18, were assisted down from the roof.

Traffic was diverted during the incident and drivers faced queues in the area.

The Courier’s Finn Nixon was at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

He said: “I passed two firefighters heading down Victoria Road before they turned around and walked back round to Lyon Street.

A fire engine at the scene. Image: Finn Nixon
The operation was led by the police. Image: Finn Nixon

“Firefighters then entered the old Eagle Mills building from the Lyon Street entrance with a ladder.

“A police officer seems to be using the Wallacetown Health Centre car park to see if he can get a better view of the rooftop.”

Two males charged following Dundee incident

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, we received a report of people on the roof of a building on Lyon Street in Dundee.

“Emergency attended and two males, aged 16 and 18, were assisted down. There were no reports of injuries.

“The males were also charged in connection with the incident.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We got a call at 4.22pm.

“We have two appliances, including a height appliance.

“It is a police incident and we are there to assist.”

