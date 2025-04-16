16-year-old victim of Perth OnlyFans-style ‘pimp’ says ordeal still gives her nightmares

The 16-year-old victim of a Perth “pimp” who sold photos and videos of her through an OnlyFans-style account says the ordeal still gives her nightmares.

Stuart McClure, of Preta Street, Huntingtower, ran the online service for about eight months and filmed himself having sex with the teenager “for content,” Perth Sheriff Court heard.

He pled guilty to facilitating the provision of sexual services and involvement of pornography for the schoolgirl.

The 25-year-old was spared jail time and was instead placed on the sex offenders register for two years and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking to The Courier anonymously, his victim – now an adult – has revealed the impact the ordeal has had on her life.

Stuart McClure victim ‘still has nightmares’

The relationship began in January 2021 when she was 16 and McClure was 21.

She says she “fell hard and fast in love” and would have done anything for him.

But she says he controlled every aspect of her life and isolated her from friends and family.

McClure persuaded her to send images and videos of herself for an OnlyFans-style account he ran on Snapchat premium.

The woman said: “I told him that I didn’t want to speak to these people who were buying my content, mainly men.

“One day when I was at school, he told me a guy was offering money for a video call.

“I immediately said no.

“When I got home he asked me again and eventually persuaded me because the guy had already sent him the money.

“I did the video call. I remember the guy and his face so vividly because I still have nightmares about it.”

‘He had his claws in me so deep – I was his puppet’

During sentencing, Sheriff Grant McCulloch told McClure: “I will say this directly to your face: You are a pimp.”

He also described McClure’s behaviour as exploitation.

But McClure avoided prison because the sheriff noted his victim appeared to be a “willing” participant.

When asked about this, she said: “I never would have done anything like that if he had not pestered, manipulated and groomed me into saying yes.

“He had his claws in me so deep – I was his puppet.

“I was not in the right state of mind and I wasn’t there mentally at all.

“I think I was in such a vulnerable state and, yes, I agreed to do it but there was so much more context to it.”

The teenager’s school became aware of the explicit account, and her family believed she had cut contact with McClure once the police were involved.

But the victim says the relationship continued for several months, during which she felt “trapped”.

“I just felt so alone and had nobody to talk to,” she said.

“I remember waking up after I ended it and realised the world’s still spinning.

“I’m alive. I’m OK. He’s gone.

“It all clicked. I didn’t miss him. I didn’t want him. I just felt safe again.”

‘His life will go back to normal – I’m going to be like this forever’

McClure’s victim says her “naivety” as a 16-year-old, who was struggling with self-esteem, made her an easy target.

She fears the same could happen to other young and impressionable girls.

She added: “I fear for young girls who may fall victim to a situation like the one I was in.

“At the end of the day, he ruined my teenage years; I lost my friends, I lied, and I didn’t go out.

“My family were really affected by it – my mum and step-dad were absolutely heartbroken.

“Both of them really struggled to deal with what had happened to me.

“I’m never going to be the same, I never used to be like this and I hate the way my mental health is now.

“I grieve who I was before I met him all the time.

“I’m going to be like this forever, but in two years’ time he’s going to be off the sex offenders register.

“His life will go back to normal.”