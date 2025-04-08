Dunfermline pub announces reopening date under new management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline pub announces reopening date under new management

The Glen Tavern has revealed it will reopen on Saturday, April 19.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Glen Tavern, Dunfermline.
The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A Dunfermline pub has announced its reopening date after coming under new management.

The Glen Tavern on Pittencrieff Street will reopen to the public on Saturday, April 19.

The pub closed down suddenly in February when the previous company running it went into liquidation.

The venue’s owner, Star Pubs, confirmed last month that a new operator was set to take over.

‘Excited to welcome you all back’

A post on Facebook from The Glen Tavern read: “As you are all probably aware we have been extremely quiet on here but we have been working hard behind the scenes and had lots of contractors in working which has caused significant delays unfortunately.

“From electricians, gas engineers, the beer dispense company and much more we have been up to our eyeballs but the end is near.

“Unfortunately our kitchen won’t be open for the re opening date due to all of the kitchen equipment being condemned and Environmental Health have to visit again next week to ensure we have complied with all requests from them which is a legal requirement to serve food.

“We are almost certain the kitchen will be open the following week – week ending 27/04.

“We’re so excited to welcome you all back.”

The Courier has approached The Glen Tavern for further comment.

