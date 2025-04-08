Dunfermline pub announces reopening date under new management

A Dunfermline pub has announced its reopening date after coming under new management.

The Glen Tavern on Pittencrieff Street will reopen to the public on Saturday, April 19.

The pub closed down suddenly in February when the previous company running it went into liquidation.

The venue’s owner, Star Pubs, confirmed last month that a new operator was set to take over.

‘Excited to welcome you all back’

A post on Facebook from The Glen Tavern read: “As you are all probably aware we have been extremely quiet on here but we have been working hard behind the scenes and had lots of contractors in working which has caused significant delays unfortunately.

“From electricians, gas engineers, the beer dispense company and much more we have been up to our eyeballs but the end is near.

“Unfortunately our kitchen won’t be open for the re opening date due to all of the kitchen equipment being condemned and Environmental Health have to visit again next week to ensure we have complied with all requests from them which is a legal requirement to serve food.

“We are almost certain the kitchen will be open the following week – week ending 27/04.

“We’re so excited to welcome you all back.”

The Courier has approached The Glen Tavern for further comment.