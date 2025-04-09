‘No evidence of criminality’ after dead dog found in Dundee burn

Police say they have found “no evidence of criminality” after a dead dog was discovered in a Dundee burn.

Officers launched a probe after a boy and his friend made the find in the Dighty Burn, near Baldovie Road, on Monday.

Facebook page Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus claimed the dog was found wrapped in clothing and other items, and then put inside a wheelie bin.

However, the police investigation has now concluded.

Police say owner of dead dog not traced

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “Around 5.55pm on Monday, we received a report of a dead dog found in the Baldovie Road area of Dundee.

“Inquiries have been carried out and there is no evidence of any criminality.

“The dog is described as a small male adult terrier-lurcher type.

“The owners have not been traced, but if anyone knows who the dog belongs to, they should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2644 of April 7.”