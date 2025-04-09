‘No evidence of criminality’ after dead dog found in Dundee burn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘No evidence of criminality’ after dead dog found in Dundee burn

Police say the owner of the dog has yet to be traced.

By James Simpson
The dog was found in the Dighty Burn near Baldovie Road. Image: Google Street View
The dog was found in the Dighty Burn near Baldovie Road. Image: Google Street View

Police say they have found “no evidence of criminality” after a dead dog was discovered in a Dundee burn.

Officers launched a probe after a boy and his friend made the find in the Dighty Burn, near Baldovie Road, on Monday.

Facebook page Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus claimed the dog was found wrapped in clothing and other items, and then put inside a wheelie bin.

However, the police investigation has now concluded.

Police say owner of dead dog not traced

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “Around 5.55pm on Monday, we received a report of a dead dog found in the Baldovie Road area of Dundee.

“Inquiries have been carried out and there is no evidence of any criminality.

“The dog is described as a small male adult terrier-lurcher type.

“The owners have not been traced, but if anyone knows who the dog belongs to, they should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2644 of April 7.”

More from News

Grant Moffat
Fife driver's car 'split in two' in horrific crash, leaving four badly injured
21 Terrace Road in Carnoustie
Carnoustie home boasting panoramic views from sun terrace for sale
dundee university rector
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University quizzed about 'fraud' and 'unusual transactions' two months before crisis
6
Christopher Stevenson
Dundee thug told police 'Jesus Christ is the son of God' after homophobic assault
Health secretary Neil Gray (right) has been told to accelerate access to a life-prolonging drug for young boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Image: Supplied/PA
Dunfermline family consider move to USA after son, 6, denied free life-prolonging drug
Graeme Stuart
Care worker guilty of assaulting vulnerable Perthshire residents after teen volunteers raised alarm
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Braeview Academy . N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson design Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Braeview Academy demolition and McDonald's refurbishment approval
Cars parked nose-to-tail by the beach in Kenmore
Perthshire visitor ranger work survives shake-up as council addresses 'inaccurate information'
Sign at entrance to Moness resort, Aberfeldy.
Taymouth Castle chiefs set out Moness holiday cottage plan to tackle Perthshire housing shortage
Kirrie Connections celebrates the lottery windfall with a game of Uno at the centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
£220,000 Kirrie Connections lottery boost for ‘godsend’ dementia centre

Conversation