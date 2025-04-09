Wetherspoons ‘forced to cut size of Dundee beer garden’ as council row continues

Wetherspoons claims it has been forced to cut the size of its Dundee pub beer garden as a licensing row with the council continues.

The chain removed its outdoor seating space at The Counting House completely at the end of March amid confusion over its occasional licence.

The beer garden has since been reinstated after JD Wetherspoon clarified the position with the council – however, some areas are still missing.

Seats that had been placed around the wall of the pub in previous years – on both Albert Square and Reform Street – are no longer in place.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon claims the pub was told by the council that there was too much outdoor seating in the area.

‘The council felt there was an overdominance of outside seating in Albert Square’

He said: “Unfortunately, the new outdoor space hospitality permit from Dundee City Council does not permit us to use the two outside areas immediately adjacent to the pub previously enjoyed by our customers.

“The council, having reviewed the outdoor arrangements at the pub, felt that there was an overdominance of outside seating in Albert Square.

“They said they would not grant an application to allow all three areas to be used and would only allow use of the current area.

“An amended application was then lodged.

“Given how popular all of the areas were with customers – especially in good weather – we will discuss with the council whether they will reconsider their position.

“In the interim, unfortunately, only the one outside seating area will be available to the pub’s customers.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “A permit has been granted for outdoor hospitality for one area in Albert Square.

“Council officers will be able to discuss any issues directly with management of the premises.”