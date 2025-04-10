Dozens back outspoken Craft Diner chef’s Dunkeld expansion plans

Dunkeld’s Craft Diner burger joint looks set for a supersize makeover.

Planners are recommending councillors approve chef Orkun Cevik’s expansion plans for the popular Atholl Street outlet.

It means the Craft Diner could grow from its current 10ft by 8ft to 10ft by 30ft.

A bigger decking area, more cover for customers and space for three or four tables are also on the cards.

The planning application attracted 66 letters of support, alongside 12 objections.

Orkun has gained a reputation for his robust responses to critics since he launched the Craft Diner in 2021.

The former Dunkeld House Hotel chef has hit out at racist abuse and negative online reviews.

And in December, he blasted opponents of his expansion plans on Instagram, writing: “Certain people in Dunkeld they think they own the town.”

Council officers have weighed the pros and cons of the application and will advise councillors to give it the green light when the planning committee meets next week.

Craft Diner’s history and future – in Dunkeld

The Craft Diner started out on a site next to Dunkeld and Birnam Railway Station.

Orkun launched the business in a converted shipping container after losing his job as a result of the pandemic.

It moved to its current base in the Atholl Street car park in 2023.

The success of that location means he is now looking to expand with better cooking facilities and more space for customers.

Opening times will stay the same – Monday to Sunday (closed Tuesdays) from 8am to 8pm.

And the bigger unit is forecast to lead to at least two new jobs.

Support comes at challenging time for businesses

The 66 letters of support have come largely from customers as well as local food and produce suppliers.

They say the Craft Diner has brought economic benefits and is a positive asset to Dunkeld.

Critics questioned the negative impact on the Conservation Area of Dunkeld and said the town already had plenty of food and drink outlets.

But planners say the move is compatible with the area.

In their report to planners, they write: “The scale of what is proposed here is not likely to impact on the whole community of Dunkeld (or its surrounding villages) and will ultimately provide for a degree of choice which – judging by the level of representations offering support – would appear on face value to be welcomed by a proportion of the local community.

“It is also worth noting that at least one local supplier of produce has offered support for the continuation of this facility as it financially benefits them, in what are still challenging times for business.”

• Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and place-making committee meets on Wednesday April 16. Members of the public can watch online here.