Pitlochry Tesco plan still on despite delay and ‘Sainsbury’s otter survey’

The Courier can also reveal the new estimated opening date of the Tesco in Pitlochry.

By Stephen Eighteen
An aerial CGI of the planned Tesco in Pitlochry
An aerial CGI of the site between Bridge Road and Perth Road. Image: Sheridan Keane/West Ranga

Tesco is still set to come to Pitlochry – despite a delay in the project and an apparent ecological survey on the site by Sainsbury’s last month.

A sales brochure published more than a year ago said Tesco would welcome its first customers near the junction of Perth Road and Bridge Road in May 2025.

But work is still to begin on the supermarket, causing speculation the retailer had pulled out.

This intensified when Dundee-based landowner West Ranga Group last month released an analysis of otters on the site.

The study references the ‘Proposed Sainsbury’s Site, Pitlochry’ on page one.

The 27-page document mentions Sainsbury’s another six times.

According to one of the passages: “The proposed development is a new Sainsburys supermarket and associated parking with a new entrance created on the east side of the site from Bridge Road.”

However, The Courier understands Tesco remains the retailer aiming to set up in the Perthshire town.

Tesco still in pole position as Sainsbury’s remains out of the picture

Originally, Sainsbury’s was given consent to build a supermarket on the site in April 2011.

However, four years later the grocery chain pulled out after deeming it “not viable”.

This explains why the ecological report was lodged under Sainsbury’s name.

The Tesco development is being progressed under the extant planning consent originally obtained by Sainsbury’s.

And the otter survey was submitted to discharge one of its pre-commencement conditions.

But the cause of the project’s delay is less clear.

How the store frontage could look.
How the store frontage of Pitlochry’s Tesco could look. Image: Sheridan Keane/West Range

The Courier understands a deal finalising the development has not yet been signed.

There is said to be a “transaction risk” but if this is overcome work would begin within six weeks.

An estimated 12-month build programme would mean a likely Tesco opening during summer 2026.

Supermarket may open in summer 2026

It is not known if the terms of the deal will be the same as stated in the sales brochure by Sheridan Keane, in partnership with West Ranga, last year.

This said Tesco would lease the building for 20 years, paying an annual rent of £490,925.

The site was open to offers over £8,040,000.

If the Tesco eventually goes ahead, it would contain more than 25,000 sq ft of floorspace, with 177 customer parking spaces.

Pitlochry currently has a Co-op on West Moulin Road.

Its’ nearest Tescos are in Blairgowrie 23 miles away and Perth 30 miles away.

The supermarket features on our list of 11 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Perth and Kinross.

Would you like to see a Tesco in Pitlochry? Would it boost or harm the town? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Conversation