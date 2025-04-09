Angus pavement parking hotspots revealed as ticket tally hits 1,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus pavement parking hotspots revealed as ticket tally hits 1,000

More than 400 penalty charge notices of £100 have also been issued to drivers who parked across dropped kerbs.

By Graham Brown
Kirk Square in Arbroath has seen the highest number of pavement parking tickets issued. Image: Google
The number of drivers fined under new pavement parking rules in Angus has hit the 1,000 mark.

New data has revealed the blackspot streets in local towns with the highest ticket tally.

Arbroath has emerged as the town where the biggest number of fines have been dished out.

But one busy Forfar street runs it a close second for the title of Angus’s pavement parking hotspot.

Angus pavement parking hotspots revealed.
Angus introduced a pavement parking ban in May 2024. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

In December 2023, councils were given the power to issue £100 penalties as part of the clampdown.

The figure reduces to £50 if offenders pay within 14 days.

Angus Council introduced the new rules on May 27 last year.

Which streets in Angus have seen most pavement parking PCNs issued?

The latest figures cover the period between May 27 2024 and the end of February this year.

They reveal a total of 999 pavement parking fines.

Arbroath is the hotspot Angus town, with seven streets in the top 10.

Kirk Square saw the highest number of tickets issued at 94.

However, Market Street in Forfar was just behind with 90 PCNs.

The top 10 streets for pavement parking fines were:

Kirk Square, Arbroath 94
Market St, Forfar 90
High St, Arbroath 58
Culloden Rd, Arbroath 57
Sidney St, Arbroath 45
Brothock Bridge, Arbroath 32
Lindsay Lane, Brechin 21
Bridge St, Montrose 21
Church St, Arbroath 19
Queen St, Forfar 12

In all, wardens issued pavement fines on almost 270 different streets across the district.

A small number of streets are exempt from the ban.

Dropped kerb parking offences in Angus

The new legislation also introduced fines for blocking dropped kerbs.

Between May and the end of February, a total of 401 PCNs were issued.

The highest number of offences on individual streets were in Brechin and Montrose.

The top 10 streets for dropped kerb penalties were:

Montrose St, Brechin 38
New Wynd, Montrose 32
Clerk St, Brechin 31
Anderson St, Arbroath 29
Old Shore Head, Arbroath 25
Castle St, Montrose 18
High St, Arbroath 16
West Newgate, Arbroath 15
John St, Arbroath 14
Leonard St, Arbroath 14

The FOI data was obtained by the Scottish Conservatives, whose North East MSP Tess White said: “Pavement parking is unsafe and unfair for drivers, pedestrians and people living on busy roads.

“This new data suggests there are a number of streets in each area where access is routinely blocked.

“As well as enforcement, councils should be looking at how they can solve those problems.

“Money from penalty charge notices should also be reinvested in local infrastructure.”

