Angus pavement parking hotspots revealed as ticket tally hits 1,000

The number of drivers fined under new pavement parking rules in Angus has hit the 1,000 mark.

New data has revealed the blackspot streets in local towns with the highest ticket tally.

Arbroath has emerged as the town where the biggest number of fines have been dished out.

But one busy Forfar street runs it a close second for the title of Angus’s pavement parking hotspot.

In December 2023, councils were given the power to issue £100 penalties as part of the clampdown.

The figure reduces to £50 if offenders pay within 14 days.

Angus Council introduced the new rules on May 27 last year.

Which streets in Angus have seen most pavement parking PCNs issued?

The latest figures cover the period between May 27 2024 and the end of February this year.

They reveal a total of 999 pavement parking fines.

Arbroath is the hotspot Angus town, with seven streets in the top 10.

Kirk Square saw the highest number of tickets issued at 94.

However, Market Street in Forfar was just behind with 90 PCNs.

The top 10 streets for pavement parking fines were:

Kirk Square, Arbroath 94

Market St, Forfar 90

High St, Arbroath 58

Culloden Rd, Arbroath 57

Sidney St, Arbroath 45

Brothock Bridge, Arbroath 32

Lindsay Lane, Brechin 21

Bridge St, Montrose 21

Church St, Arbroath 19

Queen St, Forfar 12

In all, wardens issued pavement fines on almost 270 different streets across the district.

A small number of streets are exempt from the ban.

Dropped kerb parking offences in Angus

The new legislation also introduced fines for blocking dropped kerbs.

Between May and the end of February, a total of 401 PCNs were issued.

The highest number of offences on individual streets were in Brechin and Montrose.

The top 10 streets for dropped kerb penalties were:

Montrose St, Brechin 38

New Wynd, Montrose 32

Clerk St, Brechin 31

Anderson St, Arbroath 29

Old Shore Head, Arbroath 25

Castle St, Montrose 18

High St, Arbroath 16

West Newgate, Arbroath 15

John St, Arbroath 14

Leonard St, Arbroath 14

The FOI data was obtained by the Scottish Conservatives, whose North East MSP Tess White said: “Pavement parking is unsafe and unfair for drivers, pedestrians and people living on busy roads.

“This new data suggests there are a number of streets in each area where access is routinely blocked.

“As well as enforcement, councils should be looking at how they can solve those problems.

“Money from penalty charge notices should also be reinvested in local infrastructure.”