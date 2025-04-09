Person taken to hospital after car crashes next to former Cowdenbeath pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Person taken to hospital after car crashes next to former Cowdenbeath pub

It is understood the driver of the car was helped from the vehicle by firefighters.

By Finn Nixon & Neil Henderson
The car crashed off Perth Road onto Stuart Place and hit a parked vehicle. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed next to a former Cowdenbeath pub.

A witness told of hearing a “loud explosion sound” during the incident.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Stuart Place at the junction with Perth Road, next to the Junction Bar building, just before 9am on Tuesday.

One man working nearby says the car narrowly missed the building and a nearby bus stop before colliding with a parked car.

The garage engineer, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “It was a loud explosion sound, really loud, and at first I thought maybe something had fallen off a lorry.

Car ‘missed building by a few inches’ in Cowdenbeath crash

“Then I saw the street and the junction covered in debris and the car embedded in one of the cars parked on Stuart Place.

“Police and ambulance were here almost immediately and then a fire engine arrived.

“The car missed the building by just a few inches and a bus shelter by just a few feet.

“There were people standing at the bus stop at the time.”

It is understood the driver of the car was helped from the vehicle by firefighters before being taken into the care of paramedics.

The Courier’s reporter Neil Henderson, who was at the scene, said: “The car has mounted the pavement then crashed through safety barriers and continued onto Stuart Place before smashing into a parked car.

“The street is covered in debris but the main road is open.”

The car narrowly missed a bus stop. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.57am today to attend an incident on Perth Road in Cowdenbeath.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Wednesday, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Stuart Place, Cowdenbeath.

“Recovery was arranged and inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed it helped make the vehicles safe before leaving the scene at 9.30am.

Plans were approved last month to turn the former Junction Bar into flats.

