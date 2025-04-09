Person taken to hospital after car crashes next to former Cowdenbeath pub

A person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed next to a former Cowdenbeath pub.

A witness told of hearing a “loud explosion sound” during the incident.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Stuart Place at the junction with Perth Road, next to the Junction Bar building, just before 9am on Tuesday.

One man working nearby says the car narrowly missed the building and a nearby bus stop before colliding with a parked car.

The garage engineer, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “It was a loud explosion sound, really loud, and at first I thought maybe something had fallen off a lorry.

Car ‘missed building by a few inches’ in Cowdenbeath crash

“Then I saw the street and the junction covered in debris and the car embedded in one of the cars parked on Stuart Place.

“Police and ambulance were here almost immediately and then a fire engine arrived.

“The car missed the building by just a few inches and a bus shelter by just a few feet.

“There were people standing at the bus stop at the time.”

It is understood the driver of the car was helped from the vehicle by firefighters before being taken into the care of paramedics.

The Courier’s reporter Neil Henderson, who was at the scene, said: “The car has mounted the pavement then crashed through safety barriers and continued onto Stuart Place before smashing into a parked car.

“The street is covered in debris but the main road is open.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.57am today to attend an incident on Perth Road in Cowdenbeath.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Wednesday, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Stuart Place, Cowdenbeath.

“Recovery was arranged and inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed it helped make the vehicles safe before leaving the scene at 9.30am.

Plans were approved last month to turn the former Junction Bar into flats.