Emergency services called to two-car crash on Hilltown in Dundee

One person was checked over by paramedics.

By Ben MacDonald & James Simpson
The two-car crash on Hilltown, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Emergency services were called to a two-car crash on Hilltown in Dundee on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the junction with McDonald Street shortly after 9am.

The road was blocked for a time while police and paramedics dealt with the incident.

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson, who was at the scene, said: “Traffic police arrived at around 9.30am.

“Local businesspeople told me they heard a ‘big thud’ when the crash happened between the two cars.

“The vehicles were right at the junction of McDonald Street and Hilltown.

Emergency services at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
“Both cars had extensive damage to their fronts.

“Paramedics were checking one person over at the scene.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

