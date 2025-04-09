Girls, 11 and 12, reported over attack on another girl at Dundee park

Two girls have been reported after an attack on another girl at a Dundee park.

Police launched an investigation after a 12-year-old girl was injured during the incident on South Road last Wednesday (April 2).

The youngster was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be checked over.

The assault was filmed by one of those allegedly involved.

The mum of the victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – said she was “disgusted” after seeing the footage.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.35pm on Wednesday April 2, officers received a report of a girl having been assaulted at a park in Dundee.

“Two girls, aged 11 and 12, will be reported to the relevant authorities in connection with the incident.”