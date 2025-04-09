Woman, 43, charged with police assault after rammy on Angus bus

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer after a rammy on an Angus bus.

Police were called to the A92 near Muirdrum – north of Carnoustie – at around 8.45pm on Tuesday.

Passing drivers said the northbound slip road was closed with a “heavy police presence” at the scene.

One driver said: “I passed the scene at around 9.15pm, and there was a heavy police presence.

“It was a single-decker bus bound for Arbroath.

Woman due in court after ‘threatening behaviour’ and ‘assaulting police officer’

“The slip road was closed near the exit to Muirdrum.

“I could see someone on the ground.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.45pm on Tuesday to a report of a disturbance on a bus on the A92 at Muirdrum.

“A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour and assaulting a police officer.

“No one was injured.

“The woman is due to appear at court on Wednesday.”