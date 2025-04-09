News 50-year-old woman charged after fire at Dundee flat Firefighters and police were called to Laing Place in Stobswell on Tuesday. By James Simpson April 9 2025, 2:22pm April 9 2025, 2:22pm Share 50-year-old woman charged after fire at Dundee flat Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5218675/woman-charged-fire-flat-laing-place-dundee/ Copy Link Police at the fire on Laing Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A 50-year-old woman has been charged after a fire at a flat in Dundee. Emergency services were called to Laing Place in Stobswell just before 10am on Tuesday. Footage seen by The Courier showed smoke billowing from a first-floor property operated by Hillcrest. Residents in neighbouring properties were evacuated as crews tackled the blaze. Firefighters at the scene. Image: Louise Sarah The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for medical attention, however, she did not suffer any serious injuries and has now been charged. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.50am on Tuesday to a report of a fire at a property on Laing Place in Dundee. “Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. “No one was injured. “A 50-year-old woman has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”