50-year-old woman charged after fire at Dundee flat

A 50-year-old woman has been charged after a fire at a flat in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Laing Place in Stobswell just before 10am on Tuesday.

Footage seen by The Courier showed smoke billowing from a first-floor property operated by Hillcrest.

Residents in neighbouring properties were evacuated as crews tackled the blaze.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for medical attention, however, she did not suffer any serious injuries and has now been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.50am on Tuesday to a report of a fire at a property on Laing Place in Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No one was injured.

“A 50-year-old woman has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”