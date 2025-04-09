Where to find best weather in Tayside, Fife and Stirling on hottest day of year

Temperatures are set to soar across Tayside, Fife and Stirling on the hottest day of the year so far.

The mercury could hit 21°C in some areas on Thursday as the spell of dry and sunny weather hits its peak.

The Met Office forecast says it will be a “fine and sunny day” with a “chilly start then feeling much warmer than of late”.

With the school holidays in full flow across the region, we take a look at where the best of the weather will be in some of our main towns and cities on Thursday.

Weather forecast across Tayside, Fife and Stirling on hottest day of year

There will be wall-to-wall sunshine across the region with the following temperatures and wind gusts.

Dundee

Max temperature: 20°C (3pm)

Feels like: 18°C

Max wind gusts: 24mph (3pm)

Perth

Max temperature: 20°C (3pm)

Feels like: 16°C

Max wind gusts: 25mph (2pm)

Pitlochry

Max temperature: 19°C (2pm)

Feels like: 16°C

Max wind gusts: 28mph (3pm)

Arbroath

Max temperature: 20°C (4pm)

Feels like:16°C

Max wind gusts: 22mph (4pm)

Montrose

Max temperature: 20°C (3pm)

Feels like: 17°C

Max wind gusts: 21mph (5pm)

Forfar

Max temperature: 20°C (3pm)

Feels like: 16°C

Max wind gusts: 23mph (2pm)

Brechin

Max temperature: 21°C (4pm)

Feels like: 18°C

Max wind gusts: 22mph (4pm)

St Andrews

Max temperature: 19°C (3pm)

Feels like: 15°C

Max wind gusts: 25mph (3pm)

Glenrothes

Max temperature: 19°C (3pm)

Feels likee: 15°C

Max wind gusts: 25mph (2pm)

Kirkcaldy

Max temperature: 19°C (4pm)

Feels like: 15°C

Max wind gusts: 26mph (4pm)

Dunfermline

Max temperature: 18°C (4pm)

Feels like:14°C

Max wind gusts: 27mph (4pm)

Stirling