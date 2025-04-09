Where to find best weather in Tayside, Fife and Stirling on hottest day of year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where to find best weather in Tayside, Fife and Stirling on hottest day of year

Temperatures will hit the 20s on Thursday.

By Neil Henderson
Year-high temperatures and sunshine across the region.
The likes of Broughty Ferry will enjoy a day of warm and sunny weather. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Temperatures are set to soar across Tayside, Fife and Stirling on the hottest day of the year so far.

The mercury could hit 21°C in some areas on Thursday as the spell of dry and sunny weather hits its peak.

The Met Office forecast says it will be a “fine and sunny day” with a “chilly start then feeling much warmer than of late”.

With the school holidays in full flow across the region, we take a look at where the best of the weather will be in some of our main towns and cities on Thursday.

Weather forecast across Tayside, Fife and Stirling on hottest day of year

There will be wall-to-wall sunshine across the region with the following temperatures and wind gusts.

Dundee

  • Max temperature: 20°C (3pm)
  • Feels like: 18°C
  • Max wind gusts: 24mph (3pm)

Perth

  • Max temperature: 20°C (3pm)
  • Feels like: 16°C
  • Max wind gusts: 25mph (2pm)

Pitlochry

  • Max temperature: 19°C (2pm)
  • Feels like: 16°C
  • Max wind gusts: 28mph (3pm)

Arbroath

  • Max temperature: 20°C (4pm)
  • Feels like:16°C
  • Max wind gusts: 22mph (4pm)

Montrose

  • Max temperature: 20°C (3pm)
  • Feels like: 17°C
  • Max wind gusts: 21mph (5pm)
Met Office sunshine map for Tayside and Fife.
Sunny weather will continue across Tayside, Fife and Stirling on Thursday. Image: Met Office

Forfar

  • Max temperature: 20°C (3pm)
  • Feels like: 16°C
  • Max wind gusts: 23mph (2pm)

Brechin

  • Max temperature: 21°C (4pm)
  • Feels like: 18°C
  • Max wind gusts: 22mph (4pm)

St Andrews

  • Max temperature: 19°C (3pm)
  • Feels like: 15°C
  • Max wind gusts: 25mph (3pm)

Glenrothes

  • Max temperature: 19°C (3pm)
  • Feels likee: 15°C
  • Max wind gusts: 25mph (2pm)

Kirkcaldy

  • Max temperature: 19°C (4pm)
  • Feels like: 15°C
  • Max wind gusts: 26mph (4pm)

Dunfermline

  • Max temperature: 18°C (4pm)
  • Feels like:14°C
  • Max wind gusts: 27mph (4pm)

Stirling

  • Max temperature: 18°C (3pm)
  • Feels like: 14°C
  • Max wind gusts: 27mph (4pm)

