Pilot scheme to build support structures at Dundee Raac homes delayed

A pilot scheme to erect support structures at Raac affected homes in Dundee has been slammed as a “waste of money” by campaigners.

Dundee City Council hopes to test the roof supporting decks at five properties in the city to see if they can be rolled out en masse.

However the plan appears to be running months behind schedule and has been criticised by campaign group leader Wayne Hoskins.

In correspondence seen by The Courier between concerned residents and Ray Low, housing asset service manager at the council, it was stated the construction of these support structures would be completed by April.

The local authority now says the process is still under tender and won’t go before councillors for approval until May at the earliest.

Last month, The Courier revealed that Dundee has the highest number of Raac affected residential properties in Scotland.

Nearly 900 homes are know to have the defective concrete.

Plans appear to be months behind

In November last year, Mr Low told one resident: “Our colleagues in structural engineering are currently designing secondary support structures for installation at five pilot locations (one single-storey cottage, one two-storey house, three different flat types) in accordance with the guidance from the Institution of Structural Engineers.

“The construction of these will complete by April of 2025, and we will review the outcomes including buildability, any complications and cost.”

He added: “This will determine how or if this solution is to be rolled out to all of our affected properties in Dundee.

“As soon as we have the relevant information on costs, we will share that with owners so they can make informed decisions.”

However, when asked for an update, the council said plans are still awaiting approval.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council is currently engaging in a tender process to ensure best value for the installation and supply of secondary support structures at a number of pilot locations.

“When the tender process is completed, including evaluation, a report will be brought to the neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee for consideration by elected members.”

The next such committee meeting is May 12.

‘Nothing but a waste of money’

Raac campaigners have raised concerns that such structures are not a long-term solution.

Wayne Hoskins, chairman of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group, believes homeowners will still struggle to sell or obtain mortgages with such a solution.

In an email, he told Mr Low: “This particular remedial action of a supporting deck under the roof seems to be another waste of money.

“If a deck is installed, then homes will still be unsellable to potential buyers looking to obtain a mortgage.

“There is then the final point that if the Raac is still not removed in its entirety properties will not return to their full market value.”

Mr Low responded that the campaigner’s stance “contradicts” what he has been told.

