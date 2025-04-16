Pilot scheme to build support structures at Dundee Raac homes delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pilot scheme to build support structures at Dundee Raac homes delayed

The plans to be tested on five properties have been branded a "waste of money" by campaigners.

By Sean O'Neil
Dundee Raac campaigners Yvette and Wayne Hoskins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A pilot scheme to erect support structures at Raac affected homes in Dundee has been slammed as a “waste of money” by campaigners.

Dundee City Council hopes to test the roof supporting decks at five properties in the city to see if they can be rolled out en masse.

However the plan appears to be running months behind schedule and has been criticised by campaign group leader Wayne Hoskins.

In correspondence seen by The Courier between concerned residents and Ray Low, housing asset service manager at the council, it was stated the construction of these support structures would be completed by April.

The local authority now says the process is still under tender and won’t go before councillors for approval until May at the earliest.

Last month, The Courier revealed that Dundee has the highest number of Raac affected residential properties in Scotland.

Nearly 900 homes are know to have the defective concrete.

Plans appear to be months behind

In November last year, Mr Low told one resident: “Our colleagues in structural engineering are currently designing secondary support structures for installation at five pilot locations (one single-storey cottage, one two-storey house, three different flat types) in accordance with the guidance from the Institution of Structural Engineers.

“The construction of these will complete by April of 2025, and we will review the outcomes including buildability, any complications and cost.”

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell, from Dundee, is supporting The Courier in our Trapped by Raac campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He added: “This will determine how or if this solution is to be rolled out to all of our affected properties in Dundee.

“As soon as we have the relevant information on costs, we will share that with owners so they can make informed decisions.”

However, when asked for an update, the council said plans are still awaiting approval.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council is currently engaging in a tender process to ensure best value for the installation and supply of secondary support structures at a number of pilot locations.

“When the tender process is completed, including evaluation, a report will be brought to the neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee for consideration by elected members.”

The next such committee meeting is May 12.

‘Nothing but a waste of money’

Raac campaigners have raised concerns that such structures are not a long-term solution.

Wayne Hoskins, chairman of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group, believes homeowners will still struggle to sell or obtain mortgages with such a solution.

Wayne Hoskins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In an email, he told Mr Low: “This particular remedial action of a supporting deck under the roof seems to be another waste of money.

“If a deck is installed, then homes will still be unsellable to potential buyers looking to obtain a mortgage.

“There is then the final point that if the Raac is still not removed in its entirety properties will not return to their full market value.”

Mr Low responded that the campaigner’s stance “contradicts” what he has been told.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give campaigners a voice at parliament.

Conversation