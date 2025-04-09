Stirling gig-goers face phone ban at Albert Halls concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling gig-goers face phone ban at Albert Halls concert

Anyone caught using a device at the Declan McKenna show will be told to leave.

By Ben MacDonald
The Albert Halls in Stirling. Image: Google Street View
Stirling gig-goers will face a ban on phones and smart watches during a concert at the city’s Albert Halls.

Singer-songwriter Declan McKenna is performing at the Three Nights of Calm show on Tuesday May 6.

He will be supported by Bradley Simpson, lead singer of The Vamps.

Organisers have announced the show will be phone-free to prevent revellers from filming or taking photos.

Fans will be told to leave if caught using phone at Stirling gig

A statement on the Stirling Events website says: “This event will be a phone-free experience.

“Use of phones, smart watches, cameras, or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

“Guests maintain possession of their belongings at all times and can access their phones throughout the event at designated phone use areas in the venue.

“All phones will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the event space.”

Declan McKenna will headline the show
Declan McKenna will perform a no-phone concert in Stirling. Image: PA

It adds that anyone seen using a device during the show will be told to leave.

McKenna’s show in Stirling comes after a support slot for Sabrina Carpenter during her 2024 North American tour.

He is also performing at stadiums with Imagine Dragons this summer.

Tickets for the Stirling gig will be available to buy through Ticketmaster from 10am on Friday.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

