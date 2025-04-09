Stirling gig-goers face phone ban at Albert Halls concert

Stirling gig-goers will face a ban on phones and smart watches during a concert at the city’s Albert Halls.

Singer-songwriter Declan McKenna is performing at the Three Nights of Calm show on Tuesday May 6.

He will be supported by Bradley Simpson, lead singer of The Vamps.

Organisers have announced the show will be phone-free to prevent revellers from filming or taking photos.

Fans will be told to leave if caught using phone at Stirling gig

A statement on the Stirling Events website says: “This event will be a phone-free experience.

“Use of phones, smart watches, cameras, or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

“Guests maintain possession of their belongings at all times and can access their phones throughout the event at designated phone use areas in the venue.

“All phones will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the event space.”

It adds that anyone seen using a device during the show will be told to leave.

McKenna’s show in Stirling comes after a support slot for Sabrina Carpenter during her 2024 North American tour.

He is also performing at stadiums with Imagine Dragons this summer.

Tickets for the Stirling gig will be available to buy through Ticketmaster from 10am on Friday.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook