Perthshire campaigners say Braco peatbog substation plan poses major fire threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire campaigners say Braco peatbog substation plan poses major fire threat

The Peat Burns protest group has been launched to oppose SSEN Transmission plans for a huge electricity substation at Feddal Hill near Braco.

By Morag Lindsay
Ruth Kirton, arms folded, standing on moorland next to electricity pylons
Ruth Kirton of the Peat Burns protest group opposes the Braco substation plan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perthshire residents are fighting plans for a huge electricity substation on a hillside peatbog.

Braco locals say the Cambushinnie substation will be the size of 17 football pitches.

And they claim an electrical fire at the Feddal Hill site “could burn for weeks”, due to the flammable nature of the peat.

Spokeswoman Ruth Kirton says the threat is real.

“The recent fire at Heathrow has highlighted the risk of fire in these types of developments,” she said.

Campaigners have formed a protest group, called Peat Burns, to oppose the plans from SSEN Transmission.

Sign saying 'Feddal Hill forestry estate, please prevent fires'
A warning sign on Feddal Hill, near Braco. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They are also warning thousands of construction lorries will pose a serious danger on rural roads around Braco, between Blackford and Dunblane.

SSEN Transmission submitted its planning application to Perth and Kinross Council this week.

The power company says it needs the Cambushinnie 400kV substation for the proposed Beauly to Denny overhead line upgrade from 275kV to 400kV.

It will be built next to an existing 275kV substation at Feddal Hill, near Braco.

Visualisation of proposed power station on hillside surrounded by forestry
How the proposed Cambushinnie substation might fit into the Braco landscape. Image: SSEN Transmission

A separate application for an access road is likely to be submitted this summer.

This will divert heavy lorries away from Braco during the delivery of the 400kV transformers.

However, SSEN Transmission has confirmed construction traffic will have to travel through the village while the new road is being built.

Locals ‘frustrated and upset’ at Braco substation proposals

Ruth and her neighbours have formed Peat Burns to try to raise the alarm.

They claim SSEN Transmission is ignoring locals’ concerns.

Ruth Kirton standing in front of electricity pylon on moorland with small industrial site behind
Ruth Kirton beneath the Beauly-Denny power line, with the existing Braco substation behind. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The retired nurse’s family home is beside the unsurfaced road to the substation site.

And she says she and neighbours will be “marooned” when heavy vehicles turn the surface to mud.

“We are frustrated and upset,” said Ruth.

“We lived through the building of the first substation, so we know what is about to happen.

“It’s going to be a huge upset to the local community.”

Braco primary school exterior, beside Feddal Road
Campaigners say substation traffic will have to pass Braco primary school. Image: Google Maps.

Beyond the issues with the road, the campaigners insist it is simply the wrong site for a project of this nature and scale.

Ruth added: “Planning permission has already been consented to build 100 battery storage units next to the substation which will turn the top of Feddal hill into an industrial wasteland.”

Power bosses move to reassure residents

The Courier put the campaigners’ concerns to SSEN Transmission.

A spokesperson said: “Our proposals for Cambushinnie substation aim to achieve the best balance from an environmental and technical perspective, while taking account of the views of the local community with whom we have consulted extensively.

Electricity pylons and power lines beside small substation on hillside
The new substation will dwarf the existing  Braco West site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Our proposals include measures for peatland restoration and biodiversity net gain, while our environmental assessments have considered potential noise and visual impacts which we will continue to engage with the community on.”

The spokesperson added: “Plans for a separate access road will result in associated construction traffic travelling through Braco village for a short period while the road is being built.

“However once completed it will be used by all construction traffic, avoiding the village and minimising long-term disruption.

“No work will take place on the substation until the access road is completed.”

More from News

Clumps of the insulation have been seen between City Quay and the Dundee Port entrance. Image: Bridget Cooper
Health fears over insulation scattered across Dundee months after storm blew roof off flats
John Swanson
Drug-addled Perth swordsman torched pub's hanging basket
Aviva's headquarters at Pitheavlis, Perth.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Aviva's £1.3m training centre and masonic lodge conversion
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Iain Gillespie boasted Dundee University was ‘blooming’ in leaked accounts showing £12m deficit
2
Stellar Quines moved to Kirkcaldy Esplanade in 2024. Image: Christina Brownlee-Cox.
Why Stellar Quines ditched Edinburgh theatre scene for Kirkcaldy - and became inspired by…
Rose Stokes
Stirling woman's 'supermarket sweep' thefts to fund family Christmas
SSEN already has a substation at Tealing near the proposed Balkemback site. Image: Supplied
Tealing substation generates 1,700 objections in largest ever Angus planning response
Orkun Cevik, chef and owner at The Craft Diner in Dunkeld, stabnding arms folded in front of burger shack
Dozens back outspoken Craft Diner chef's Dunkeld expansion plans
Borrowmeadow Road has experienced issues with pavement parking since rules were first enforced last year. Image: Google Street View
Stirling pavement parking hotspots revealed as over 800 fines dished out
Alexander Hope.
Fife paedophile had unsolicited photos of schoolgirls and 'porn phone'

Conversation