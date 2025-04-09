Woman, 28, charged with assault at Kirkcaldy shopping centre

A 28-year-old woman has been accused of assault at a Kirkcaldy shopping centre.

Officers were called to the Mercat at around 5pm on Tuesday after reports a woman had been assaulted.

She did not require hospital treatment for her injuries.

Police traced a 28-year-old woman to Kirkcaldy Bus Station, where she was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Passengers watched as officers escorted the woman off a bus and into the back of a police vehicle.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5pm on Tuesday, 8 April, 2025, we received a report that a woman was assaulted at a shopping centre in Kirkcaldy. She did not require hospital treatment.

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old woman was traced at the bus station.

“She has been arrested and charged in connection and is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”

