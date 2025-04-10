Stirling pavement parking hotspots revealed as over 800 fines dished out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling pavement parking hotspots revealed as over 800 fines dished out

Stirling Council began penalising motorists for pavement parking from July 15, 2024.

By Alex Watson
Borrowmeadow Road has experienced issues with pavement parking since rules were first enforced last year. Image: Google Street View
More than 800 drivers have been fined under pavement-parking rules since they were brought in across Stirling last summer.

Stirling Council started handing out penalties to motorists who park on pavements from July 15, 2025.

Between that date and February 28 this year, a total of 841 penalty charge notices (PCNs) for the offence.

New data revealed via a freedom of information (FOI) request response highlights the specific streets where the biggest number of fines have been doled out across the Stirling Council area.

Two roads in particular have become hotspots for the offence.

And, while the majority of pavement parking is being spotted by traffic wardens in or near Stirling city centre, one town further out also makes the top list.

Which streets in and around Stirling have seen most pavement parking PCNs issued?

Borrowmeadow Road – 52
Colquhoun Street – 51
Bayne Street – 19
Broadleys Road – 17
Cowane Street Lane – 15
Broad Street – 13
Cowane Street – 13
Kings Park Road – 11
Baker Street – 10
Glen Tye Road -10
Riverside, Callander – 10
Local councils were given the power to issue £100 penalties for pavement parking in 2023. Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

How have things changed since last year?

In September, The Courier revealed that 118 fines were issued within the first two weeks of Stirling’s pavement parking ban coming into force.

At that time, Colquhoun Street was the spot where most pavement-parkers were caught, followed by Borrowmeadow Road.

Both streets have continued to prove problematic, along with Broad Street, Cowane Street, and Cowane Street Lane.

Colquhoun Street still sees a lot of pavement parking. Image: Google Street View

However, some city centre roads including St Mary’s Wynd and Lower Castlehill have dropped off the original hotspot list.

Between July 31, 2024 and February 28, 2025, a further 723 pavement-parking PCNs were given – an average of around 103 fines per month.

How much will I be fined for pavement parking?

In December 2023, local councils were given the power to issue £100 penalties as part of a nationwide pavement-parking clampdown.

The figure reduces to £50 if offenders pay within 14 days.

The latest Stirling pavement parking FOI data was obtained by the Scottish Conservatives.

In January, The Courier also revealed the top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Stirling during 2024.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

