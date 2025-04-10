Stirling pavement parking hotspots revealed as over 800 fines dished out

More than 800 drivers have been fined under pavement-parking rules since they were brought in across Stirling last summer.

Stirling Council started handing out penalties to motorists who park on pavements from July 15, 2025.

Between that date and February 28 this year, a total of 841 penalty charge notices (PCNs) for the offence.

New data revealed via a freedom of information (FOI) request response highlights the specific streets where the biggest number of fines have been doled out across the Stirling Council area.

Two roads in particular have become hotspots for the offence.

And, while the majority of pavement parking is being spotted by traffic wardens in or near Stirling city centre, one town further out also makes the top list.

Which streets in and around Stirling have seen most pavement parking PCNs issued?

Borrowmeadow Road – 52

Colquhoun Street – 51

Bayne Street – 19

Broadleys Road – 17

Cowane Street Lane – 15

Broad Street – 13

Cowane Street – 13

Kings Park Road – 11

Baker Street – 10

Glen Tye Road -10

Riverside, Callander – 10

How have things changed since last year?

In September, The Courier revealed that 118 fines were issued within the first two weeks of Stirling’s pavement parking ban coming into force.

At that time, Colquhoun Street was the spot where most pavement-parkers were caught, followed by Borrowmeadow Road.

Both streets have continued to prove problematic, along with Broad Street, Cowane Street, and Cowane Street Lane.

However, some city centre roads including St Mary’s Wynd and Lower Castlehill have dropped off the original hotspot list.

Between July 31, 2024 and February 28, 2025, a further 723 pavement-parking PCNs were given – an average of around 103 fines per month.

How much will I be fined for pavement parking?

In December 2023, local councils were given the power to issue £100 penalties as part of a nationwide pavement-parking clampdown.

The figure reduces to £50 if offenders pay within 14 days.

The latest Stirling pavement parking FOI data was obtained by the Scottish Conservatives.

In January, The Courier also revealed the top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Stirling during 2024.

