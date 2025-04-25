Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Raac homeowners still waiting for insurance letter from Dundee City Council after almost a year

A council officer told one resident the letter would be issued "this week" last October.

Houses in Whitfield Gardens in Dundee contain Raac. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Houses in Whitfield Gardens in Dundee contain Raac. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Owners of Raac affected properties in Dundee are still awaiting a letter they can share with insurance and mortgage companies nearly a year after it was promised by council.

The issue of insurance and mortgage cover has been of huge concern to both homeowners and tenants affected by the crisis as many brokers are unwilling to deal with Raac properties or do so at a premium.

In correspondence seen by The Courier, the local authority’s housing asset service manager, Ray Low, told one resident that a letter that could be shared with lenders was being finalised last October and would be sent out later that week.

The letter appears to have first been mentioned in July 2024.

It is not yet known what it will contain but it is hoped it will provide assurances on the safety of the homes.

Last month, The Courier revealed that Dundee now has nearly 900 Raac homes, the highest number in Scotland.

Ongoing saga for letter promised last year

The promise of a letter that homeowners can share with mortgage and insurance companies was first mooted as early as July 2024.

A resident mentions the July date in an email sent to Mr Low in October asking for an update.

Raac signs in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Low did not dispute the July date when he responded the following week.

In that email, he told the resident he hoped the letter would be issued that week.

A month later, in November, the residents chased up Mr Low again.

He replied the following day apologising for the delay, saying he would finalise the letters over the next couple of days.

He provided further assurances later in November that the letter would be issued “very soon”.

The resident asked Mr Low about the letter again in January to no avail.

‘Final stages of being drafted’

By March 24, no letter had yet been sent with the local authority claiming it is still being drafted.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council told The Courier: “Further detailed information for council tenants and owners whose properties are affected by Raac is in the final stages of being drafted and will be issued as soon as possible.”

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give campaigners a voice at parliament.

More from News

Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the Pope ahead of Celtic clash
Bloomfield Place, Arbroath
Cannabis recovered after police raid Arbroath home
Lynne Hoggan
Ex-Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan thanks well-wishers in first public statement since brain bleed
Missing person Sophie McKeown.
Missing Stirling teenager, 16, may have travelled to Fife
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving crash Donal Rourke Picture shows; Scott Cosgrove. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 25/04/2025
Applause as Dundee gym boss jailed for crash that left driver with 'catastrophic' injuries
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Missing tooth and sex fiend's VPN phone hack
The Cupar Dentist in Castle Street is closing
Cupar dental practice clarifies future after local fears
2
Morgan Academy.
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Dundee secondary school
St Andrews poetry garden
Landowner fails in legal challenge against forced sale of St Andrews site linked to…
Steve MacDougall, Courier, Dundee City Council Chambers, City Square, Dundee. Education committee meeting with the topic of Menzieshill High School being discussed. Pictured, general scene before the meeting started.
Dundee City Council launches voluntary redundancy scheme for non-teaching staff

Conversation