Owners of Raac affected properties in Dundee are still awaiting a letter they can share with insurance and mortgage companies nearly a year after it was promised by council.

The issue of insurance and mortgage cover has been of huge concern to both homeowners and tenants affected by the crisis as many brokers are unwilling to deal with Raac properties or do so at a premium.

In correspondence seen by The Courier, the local authority’s housing asset service manager, Ray Low, told one resident that a letter that could be shared with lenders was being finalised last October and would be sent out later that week.

The letter appears to have first been mentioned in July 2024.

It is not yet known what it will contain but it is hoped it will provide assurances on the safety of the homes.

Last month, The Courier revealed that Dundee now has nearly 900 Raac homes, the highest number in Scotland.

Ongoing saga for letter promised last year

The promise of a letter that homeowners can share with mortgage and insurance companies was first mooted as early as July 2024.

A resident mentions the July date in an email sent to Mr Low in October asking for an update.

Mr Low did not dispute the July date when he responded the following week.

In that email, he told the resident he hoped the letter would be issued that week.

A month later, in November, the residents chased up Mr Low again.

He replied the following day apologising for the delay, saying he would finalise the letters over the next couple of days.

He provided further assurances later in November that the letter would be issued “very soon”.

The resident asked Mr Low about the letter again in January to no avail.

‘Final stages of being drafted’

By March 24, no letter had yet been sent with the local authority claiming it is still being drafted.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council told The Courier: “Further detailed information for council tenants and owners whose properties are affected by Raac is in the final stages of being drafted and will be issued as soon as possible.”

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give campaigners a voice at parliament.