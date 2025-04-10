EXCLUSIVE: First look at new £135,000 Angus aqua park from the air

Spectacular drone footage has revealed Angus Alive’s new £135,000 open-air aqua park from above.

Angus Aqua Splash is the first of its kind in the area and has just been put in place at Monikie Country Park.

The giant inflatable obstacle course features slides, balance beams and climbing walls.

Other elements include high platforms for jumping into the water and a monkey bars section.

And a stunning drone fly through has revealed the fun lying in wait for thrill-seekers when the aqua park officially opens to the public within weeks.

Plans for the aqua park were first revealed in January.

Experts from Water Sports World, who supply aqua parks across the world, have been in Angus to install the new attraction.

Dundee-based drone company Broadwing Media captured the completed aqua park as the sun shone on the country park.

When will Angus Aqua Splash open and how much does it cost?

The new attraction officially opens to the public on Saturday May 3.

Before then, children from Monikie and Newbigging Primary Schools will have the chance to try it out. They helped choose the Angus Aqua Splash name.

Sessions are £18.50 for all participants and last for 50 minutes.

Group bookings of 10 or more will pay £16.50 per person.

Angus Alive plans to run morning and afternoon sessions. It also hopes to offer peak summer evening sessions.

Bookings are already being taken at angusalive.scot/aquapark/