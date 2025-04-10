EXCLUSIVE: First look at new £135,000 Angus aqua park from the air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at new £135,000 Angus aqua park from the air

Angus Aqua Splash at Monikie Country Park is the first of its kind in the area and will open to the public within weeks.

By Graham Brown

Spectacular drone footage has revealed Angus Alive’s new £135,000 open-air aqua park from above.

Angus Aqua Splash is the first of its kind in the area and has just been put in place at Monikie Country Park.

The giant inflatable obstacle course features slides, balance beams and climbing walls.

Other elements include high platforms for jumping into the water and a monkey bars section.

And a stunning drone fly through has revealed the fun lying in wait for thrill-seekers when the aqua park officially opens to the public within weeks.

Angus Aqua Splash at Monikie Country Park
One of Monikie’s winged residents checks out the new aqua park. Image: AngusAlive/Broadwing Media
New Angus aqua park at Monikie country park.
An aerial shot of Angus Aqua Splash. Image: AngusAlive/Broadwing Media

Plans for the aqua park were first revealed in January.

Experts from Water Sports World, who supply aqua parks across the world, have been in Angus to install the new attraction.

Dundee-based drone company Broadwing Media captured the completed aqua park as the sun shone on the country park.

When will Angus Aqua Splash open and how much does it cost?

The new attraction officially opens to the public on Saturday May 3.

Before then, children from Monikie and Newbigging Primary Schools will have the chance to try it out. They helped choose the Angus Aqua Splash name.

Angus aqua splash inflatable at Monikie Country Park.
Angus Aqua Splash features a range of obstacles. Image: AngusAlive/Broadwing Media
Angus Aqua Splash at Monikie Country Park.
Angus Aqua Splash opens to the public in three weeks. Image: AngusAlive/Broadwing Media

Sessions are £18.50 for all participants and last for 50 minutes.

Group bookings of 10 or more will pay £16.50 per person.

Angus Alive plans to run morning and afternoon sessions. It also hopes to offer peak summer evening sessions.

Bookings are already being taken at angusalive.scot/aquapark/

Conversation