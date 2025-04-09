Car flips onto roof during crash on Dundee street

A car has flipped onto its roof after crashing on a Dundee street.

Police and paramedics are in attendance at Arklay Street, near the Dens Road junction.

The crash happened just before 6:30pm on Wednesday.

The black car landed on its roof in the middle of the road.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured during the crash.

Police remain at the scene and recovery of the vehicle is underway.

A spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on Arklay Street, Dundee.

“Officers are in attendance.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.