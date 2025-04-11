EXCLUSIVE: First look inside new Dundee Funparx family activity centre

A new family entertainment centre is opening in Dundee today – and The Courier has been given a first look inside.

Funparx Dundee, in the old Fun Factory in Douglas, welcomes its first visitors on Friday morning.

It offers a range of attractions including obstacle courses, slides, a soft play area, inflatables, a retro gaming arcade and a cafe.

The Courier went along to get a first look at the new facility during a friends and family night on Thursday.

Photos inside Funparx Dundee

Former Ninja Warrior UK contestant Ali Hay is behind Funparx.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “I’m extremely happy with how the centre is looking.

“Often with these sorts of projects, you have a vision in your head and they rarely match your expectation, but it’s even better than I could have imagined.

“There have been a few delays along the way, but everyone has worked really hard to get to this point, and I’m excited to open.

“Funparx is a completely unique offering; unlike softplays or trampoline parks, we want to work with families to see what works best.

“The unique thing about Funparx is that all the spaces will be interchangeable, which gives us the freedom to change up what we offer.

“For example, we’ll be able to change the obstacles along the ninja course to keep it fun and fresh.

“We aim to appeal to children of all ages and all sizes – a family entertainment centre where everyone can enjoy themselves.

“Equally, we understand times are tough for many people, so we wanted to make it as affordable as possible.”

Funparx Dundee is the first centre in the UK, with construction under way at another site in Basildon, near London, and three others in the pipeline.

Ali, 36, added: “It’s been full-on, but I’m delighted to open the first site in Dundee, a city where I still have strong family ties.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed spending the last few months in the city and welcome locals to Funparx Dundee.”

Bookings are now open on the Funparx Dundee website.

The Courier has taken a look at all you need to know about Funparx Dundee.