EXCLUSIVE: First look inside new Dundee Funparx family activity centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: First look inside new Dundee Funparx family activity centre

The centre, located in the Douglas area of the city, opens its doors on Friday.

Ali Hay in the new Funparx Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ali Hay in the new Funparx Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

A new family entertainment centre is opening in Dundee today – and The Courier has been given a first look inside.

Funparx Dundee, in the old Fun Factory in Douglas, welcomes its first visitors on Friday morning.

It offers a range of attractions including obstacle courses, slides, a soft play area, inflatables, a retro gaming arcade and a cafe.

The Courier went along to get a first look at the new facility during a friends and family night on Thursday.

Photos inside Funparx Dundee

Former Ninja Warrior UK contestant Ali Hay is behind Funparx.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “I’m extremely happy with how the centre is looking.

“Often with these sorts of projects, you have a vision in your head and they rarely match your expectation, but it’s even better than I could have imagined.

Fuparx Dundee is in the former Fun Factory. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The inflatables area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The soft play. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Amelia Murray, nine, enjoys the ball pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The arcade machines. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ali in the ninja zone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“There have been a few delays along the way, but everyone has worked really hard to get to this point, and I’m excited to open.

“Funparx is a completely unique offering; unlike softplays or trampoline parks, we want to work with families to see what works best.

“The unique thing about Funparx is that all the spaces will be interchangeable, which gives us the freedom to change up what we offer.

“For example, we’ll be able to change the obstacles along the ninja course to keep it fun and fresh.

Lauren Christie, 17, and Emily Hammond, 16, on the slides. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
One of the assault courses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Getting to grips with Funparx Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The centre opens on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ali is the man behind the new centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We aim to appeal to children of all ages and all sizes – a family entertainment centre where everyone can enjoy themselves.

“Equally, we understand times are tough for many people, so we wanted to make it as affordable as possible.”

Funparx Dundee is the first centre in the UK, with construction under way at another site in Basildon, near London, and three others in the pipeline.

Ali, 36, added: “It’s been full-on, but I’m delighted to open the first site in Dundee, a city where I still have strong family ties.

There are many areas to enjoy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Funparx Dundee hopes to get off to a flying start. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The slides. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A play area for younger visitors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People of all ages can join in. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fun on the inflatables. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed spending the last few months in the city and welcome locals to Funparx Dundee.”

Bookings are now open on the Funparx Dundee website.

The Courier has taken a look at all you need to know about Funparx Dundee.

More from News

Ali Hay in the new Funparx Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Winner of £4 million Highland Perthshire home revealed
Steven Mitchell
Dundee pensioner terrified in own home when drunken robber said 'I'll cut your face'
Ali Hay in the new Funparx Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Data reveals NHS Tayside A&E dog bite cases quadruple in four years
2
Connie Furlong
Perth blackmailer enticed victim to her home then said she would make false sex…
Ali Hay in the new Funparx Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Take a look inside new Stirling brunch cafe Granary
James Beveridge
Fife pensioner branded 'disgusting and depraved' for sexual assault on 80-year-old with dementia
James Robb, owner of East Pier Smokehouse in St Monans. Image: East Pier Smokehouse
EXCLUSIVE: East Pier Smokehouse says Fife Council quadrupling rent threatens future
Fire behind the Odeon Luxe in Dundee.
Fire near Dundee cinema sends flames shooting into air
Ali Hay in the new Funparx Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: Dundee and Broughty Ferry sizzle on 20°C April day
5
Largo Road, St Andrews
Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash in St Andrews
2

Conversation