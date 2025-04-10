New bus service connecting Dunblane and Lochearnhead to Fort William and Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New bus service connecting Dunblane and Lochearnhead to Fort William and Edinburgh

Electric bus operator Ember will launch the new route on April 16.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ember is launching the new service. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
A new bus service is set to connect Dunblane and Lochearnhead in Stirlingshire with Fort William and Edinburgh.

Electric bus operator Ember will launch the new route on April 16 with four daily return services.

The buses will travel between Edinburgh and Fort William, stopping in Grangemouth, Dunblane, Lochearnhead, Tyndrum and Glencoe Mountain Resort, off the A82.

The operator says more stops will be added to the service over the summer.

A single adult ticket covering the full journey from Edinburgh to Fort William will cost £23.10 when booked online.

Tickets from Dunblane to Fort William will be £18.50 or £13.50 from Lochearnhead.

A journey from Edinburgh from Dunblane will be £5.90 and £10.90 between Lochearnhead and the capital.

Ember announced earlier this month that its fares had increased by 8.5% due to inflation and other factors.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach bus fares in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife are set to rise by as much as 11% on April 27.

