New bus service connecting Dunblane and Lochearnhead to Fort William and Edinburgh

A new bus service is set to connect Dunblane and Lochearnhead in Stirlingshire with Fort William and Edinburgh.

Electric bus operator Ember will launch the new route on April 16 with four daily return services.

The buses will travel between Edinburgh and Fort William, stopping in Grangemouth, Dunblane, Lochearnhead, Tyndrum and Glencoe Mountain Resort, off the A82.

The operator says more stops will be added to the service over the summer.

A single adult ticket covering the full journey from Edinburgh to Fort William will cost £23.10 when booked online.

Tickets from Dunblane to Fort William will be £18.50 or £13.50 from Lochearnhead.

A journey from Edinburgh from Dunblane will be £5.90 and £10.90 between Lochearnhead and the capital.

Ember announced earlier this month that its fares had increased by 8.5% due to inflation and other factors.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach bus fares in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife are set to rise by as much as 11% on April 27.