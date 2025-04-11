Take a look inside new Stirling brunch cafe Granary

A new brunch spot has opened in Stirling city centre.

Work has been underway since December 2024 to renovate the former Victoria’s Coffee Shop on King Street.

Newly opened in its place, Granary – which is the sister cafe of nearby White Dove – started serving customers this week.

The eatery sells full breakfasts, egg dishes, morning rolls, pancakes and French toast, with options for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diners.

Iced and hot coffees, as well as teas, chai and matcha, are also on the menu.

Joanna Piotrowska, head of front of house there, told The Courier Granary is a “relaxed brunch spot” for all to enjoy.

“All of our staff are so passionate about either coffee or cooking,” she added.

Take a first look inside Granary below.

