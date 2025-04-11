News Take a look inside new Stirling brunch cafe Granary Granary sells full breakfasts, egg dishes, morning rolls, pancakes and French toast. By Isla Glen April 11 2025, 6:00am April 11 2025, 6:00am Share Take a look inside new Stirling brunch cafe Granary Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5219379/granary-cafe-stirling-brunch/ Copy Link 0 comment Brunch at Granary cafe. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson A new brunch spot has opened in Stirling city centre. Work has been underway since December 2024 to renovate the former Victoria’s Coffee Shop on King Street. Newly opened in its place, Granary – which is the sister cafe of nearby White Dove – started serving customers this week. The eatery sells full breakfasts, egg dishes, morning rolls, pancakes and French toast, with options for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diners. Iced and hot coffees, as well as teas, chai and matcha, are also on the menu. Joanna Piotrowska, head of front of house there, told The Courier Granary is a “relaxed brunch spot” for all to enjoy. “All of our staff are so passionate about either coffee or cooking,” she added. Take a first look inside Granary below. Granary is on King Street, where Victoria’s Coffee Shop used to be. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Both booth seating and regular tables are available in the new cafe. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Coffee is a big focus for Granary. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Cakes and bakes are for sale. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Plants provide refreshing pops of colour throughout the space. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson The cafe is decorated with photography by local artist Liz Henry. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Eggs Benedict is on the menu. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Empire biscuits are amongst the sweet treats on offer. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson A selection of cakes are on offer. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson King Street’s newest brunch spot has sleek signage outside. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
