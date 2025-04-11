Take a look inside new Stirling brunch cafe Granary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a look inside new Stirling brunch cafe Granary

Granary sells full breakfasts, egg dishes, morning rolls, pancakes and French toast.

By Isla Glen
Brunch at Granary cafe. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Brunch at Granary cafe. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A new brunch spot has opened in Stirling city centre.

Work has been underway since December 2024 to renovate the former Victoria’s Coffee Shop on King Street.

Newly opened in its place, Granary – which is the sister cafe of nearby White Dove – started serving customers this week.

The eatery sells full breakfasts, egg dishes, morning rolls, pancakes and French toast, with options for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diners.

Iced and hot coffees, as well as teas, chai and matcha, are also on the menu.

Joanna Piotrowska, head of front of house there, told The Courier Granary is a “relaxed brunch spot” for all to enjoy.

“All of our staff are so passionate about either coffee or cooking,” she added.

Take a first look inside Granary below.

Granary is on King Street, where Victoria’s Coffee Shop used to be. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Both booth seating and regular tables are available in the new cafe. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Coffee is a big focus for Granary. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Cakes and bakes are for sale. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Plants provide refreshing pops of colour throughout the space. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The cafe is decorated with photography by local artist Liz Henry. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Eggs Benedict is on the menu. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Empire biscuits are amongst the sweet treats on offer. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
A selection of cakes are on offer.  Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
King Street’s newest brunch spot has sleek signage outside. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

