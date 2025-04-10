Dog collapses after ‘eating toxic substance’ in Dundee park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog collapses after ‘eating toxic substance’ in Dundee park

Charlotte Barelle, from Perthshire, had to rush Monty to the vet after the incident at Camperdown.

By James Simpson
Charlotte Barelle's dog, Monty, collapsed during a walk at Camperdown Park. Image: Charlotte Barelle
A dog was rushed to the vet amid fears he had eaten a toxic substance while walking in a Dundee park.

Monty, a two-year-old New Zealand huntaway-cocker spaniel cross, collapsed at Camperdown Park on Wednesday evening.

Owner Charlotte Barelle, 26, regularly walks Monty and her other dog, Fara, at Camperdown.

They were walking with friends at the south-west end of the park when Monty suddenly became “very tired” and he had to be taken for urgent treatment.

The incident was reported to police amid fears Monty may have eaten something illegal – possibly drugs.

Dog ‘flopped down’ after eating substance in Dundee park

Charlotte, who lives in Alyth, said: “Everything was as normal – the dogs were all running around chasing the ball.

“It was about 7.15pm and we’d come to the last stretch of the loop and I noticed Monty suddenly looking very tired.

“He’s a very energetic dog, so it takes a lot for him to get tired – but he had been doing a lot of running, so I didn’t think much of it.”

Charlotte says moments later, Monty “flopped down” to the ground.

She said: “I remember saying, ‘You know, I’m not sure if he’s OK – that’s not normal for him’.

“I checked if he was OK and he stood back up and carried on running along with the others.

Monty took unwell at Camperdown Park. Image: Charlotte Barelle

“Then maybe a minute or two later, he did it again – but this time he wobbled back and forth and then fell over.

“Then I was thinking, ‘No, something is definitely not right here’.

“Even when Monty is tired, he never goes wobbly and floppy – he’s only two.”

Monty was rushed to Vets Now Dundee at Parkside Veterinary Group on King’s Cross Road.

During the journey, Monty began to twitch and spasm.

Charlotte said: “The vet said he appeared to have ingested a toxin, likely some form of drugs.

“We won’t know exactly what.

Charlotte with Monty and Fara. Image: Charlotte Barelle

“They gave him an injection to induce vomiting to try and get whatever he had eaten out of him.

“After a while, the spasms stopped and they managed to get his glucose levels back up to what they should be, as they had dropped a lot due to the toxin.

“They monitored him for a while and we were able to collect him at around 11.30pm.

“The police have noted it in case of further instances.”

Charlotte says Monty is recovering at home after a “long night”.

Police investigation at ‘early stage’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.50pm on Wednesday, we were made aware of a dog possibly having ingested a harmful substance on Coupar Angus Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Dundee City Council, which runs the park, has been contacted for comment.

