Dog collapses after ‘eating toxic substance’ in Dundee park

A dog was rushed to the vet amid fears he had eaten a toxic substance while walking in a Dundee park.

Monty, a two-year-old New Zealand huntaway-cocker spaniel cross, collapsed at Camperdown Park on Wednesday evening.

Owner Charlotte Barelle, 26, regularly walks Monty and her other dog, Fara, at Camperdown.

They were walking with friends at the south-west end of the park when Monty suddenly became “very tired” and he had to be taken for urgent treatment.

The incident was reported to police amid fears Monty may have eaten something illegal – possibly drugs.

Dog ‘flopped down’ after eating substance in Dundee park

Charlotte, who lives in Alyth, said: “Everything was as normal – the dogs were all running around chasing the ball.

“It was about 7.15pm and we’d come to the last stretch of the loop and I noticed Monty suddenly looking very tired.

“He’s a very energetic dog, so it takes a lot for him to get tired – but he had been doing a lot of running, so I didn’t think much of it.”

Charlotte says moments later, Monty “flopped down” to the ground.

She said: “I remember saying, ‘You know, I’m not sure if he’s OK – that’s not normal for him’.

“I checked if he was OK and he stood back up and carried on running along with the others.

“Then maybe a minute or two later, he did it again – but this time he wobbled back and forth and then fell over.

“Then I was thinking, ‘No, something is definitely not right here’.

“Even when Monty is tired, he never goes wobbly and floppy – he’s only two.”

Monty was rushed to Vets Now Dundee at Parkside Veterinary Group on King’s Cross Road.

During the journey, Monty began to twitch and spasm.

Charlotte said: “The vet said he appeared to have ingested a toxin, likely some form of drugs.

“We won’t know exactly what.

“They gave him an injection to induce vomiting to try and get whatever he had eaten out of him.

“After a while, the spasms stopped and they managed to get his glucose levels back up to what they should be, as they had dropped a lot due to the toxin.

“They monitored him for a while and we were able to collect him at around 11.30pm.

“The police have noted it in case of further instances.”

Charlotte says Monty is recovering at home after a “long night”.

Police investigation at ‘early stage’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.50pm on Wednesday, we were made aware of a dog possibly having ingested a harmful substance on Coupar Angus Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Dundee City Council, which runs the park, has been contacted for comment.