Man, 64, arrested during drugs raid on Dundee flat

A 64-year-old man has been arrested after a drugs raid on a Dundee flat.

Officers targeted the property in a tenement on Kinghorne Road in the Hilltown on Thursday morning.

Residents told of hearing “loud bangs” as officers wearing riot gear forced their way into the flat.

Several uniformed officers were seen removing items from the block.

One resident, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “It must have been just after 9am when I heard two loud bangs.

“I looked out and saw officers in riot gear on the street.

“There were also two officers in the back garden looking up.

“There were four police vehicles on the street at the height of the incident.”

Another resident said they saw items being removed by police shortly before 10.30am.

They said: “There were seven officers out on the street when I was passing.

“They were carrying black bags and also had what appeared to be evidence bags.

“A door in the block looked to have been put in and a council worker was arriving to replace it.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “On Thursday morning, officers executed a drug warrant at an address on Kinghorne Road, Dundee.

“A 64-year-old man was arrested and a report will be made to the procurator fiscal.”