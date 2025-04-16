Stirling shop empty for eight years has cost council nearly £19k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling shop empty for eight years has cost council nearly £19k

A 2017 email obtained by The Courier describes the space as 'effectively uneconomic to rent out'.

By Alex Watson
Construction on the Maxwell Place unit was completed in 2016. Nearly a decade on, it still lies empty. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Construction on the Maxwell Place unit was completed in 2016. Nearly a decade on, it still lies empty. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A Stirling city centre retail unit, only occupied for 10 months since it was built in 2016, has cost the council almost £19,000, The Courier can reveal.

The empty Stirling Council-owned shopfront on Maxwell Place has sat unused for more than eight years overall, with only one previous tenant.

It was built as part of a £6 million development on Goosecroft Road and Maxwell Place, near Stirling railway station, with several commercial units at ground floor level and 53 affordable homes above.

The local authority told The Courier it has shelled out a total of £18,881.03 of public money to date on the unoccupied Maxwell Place shopfront.

An email sent in November 2017, more than a year after construction of the building was completed, describes the space as “effectively uneconomic to rent out”.

The unit is still set up to be a barber shop after its sole tenant moved out in 2021 . Image: Stirling Council

The message, obtained via a freedom of information request and sent to multiple Stirling Council staff members, continues: “The re-fit costs are such that a tenant such as a barber would not be viable and so we may need to take the hit and do some extra works via housing and reduce the rent-free period for the tenant to recover part of the costs.”

Barber shop fit-out completed in 2020

Permission to fit out the space as a barber shop was sought in February 2017 and granted in October 2018.

A delay to the fit-out was put down to “issues with procurement”.

The work was then carried out and completed around two years later.

Barber Red & Co set up shop there during October 2020, but left the premises in early-August 2021.

At the time, business owner Ed Kavanagh said he was looking for a “smaller more suitable premises in Stirling”.

Today, the Maxwell Place unit remains listed as available for lease on Stirling Council’s website.

A ‘to let’ sign is in place at the Maxwell Place unit, with no signs of life inside. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The particulars price initial rent for the space at £13,000, excluding VAT, for the first year.

In year two, the tenant would be charged £14,000, then £15,000 for year three, followed by a rent review in the fourth year of occupancy.

This suggests the unit should have brought in over £100,000 in rent for Stirling Council since it was constructed.

In reality, it has cost the local authority more than a fifth of that figure.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “This business unit was previously occupied but was vacated by the tenant in August 2021.

“Negotiations with a new tenant are progressing towards conclusion.”

