Man, 29, taken to hospital after fall from height in Perth city centre

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a height in Perth city centre.

Emergency services were called to St Andrews Street just after 11pm on Wednesday after reports of concern for a person.

A 29-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Roads shut in Perth for ‘serious’ incident

Leonard Street and St Andrews Street were closed while emergency services attended.

Traffic was diverted along Cross Street and Pomarium Street.

An eyewitness said: “It was obviously a very serious scene, given the amount of police that were there, and with the two roads closed off.

“Even for the time of night, there were a few people about, some from the Queen’s Hotel had gathered and I could see people in the flats nearby watching what was going on.

“The fire brigade were there and they appeared to be erecting a tent or screen at the bottom end of St Andrews Street, at the corner of Leonard Street.”

Emergency services respond to ‘concern for a person’ at St Andrews Street

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Wednesday, 9 April, 2025, we received a report of concern for a person at a property on St Andrews Street, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and a 29-year-old fell from a height.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended at St Andrews Street, Perth, at around 11.14pm.

“Appliances from Dunkeld, Auchterarder, and a height appliance from Dundee were dispatched.

“An appliance from Perth also attended the incident at 11.30pm.

“We received the stop message at 11.42pm.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.