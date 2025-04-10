Man, 29, taken to hospital after fall from height in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 29, taken to hospital after fall from height in Perth city centre

Emergency services rushed to St Andrews Street after reports of concern for a person.

By Lucy Scarlett & James Simpson
Emergency services on Leonard Street, Perth.
A big emergency operation took place. Image: Stuart Cowper

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a height in Perth city centre.

Emergency services were called to St Andrews Street just after 11pm on Wednesday after reports of concern for a person.

A 29-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Roads shut in Perth for ‘serious’ incident

Leonard Street and St Andrews Street were closed while emergency services attended.

Traffic was diverted along Cross Street and Pomarium Street.

An eyewitness said: “It was obviously a very serious scene, given the amount of police that were there, and with the two roads closed off.

Closed road.
Leonard Road and St Andrews Street were closed. Image: Stuart Cowper

“Even for the time of night, there were a few people about, some from the Queen’s Hotel had gathered and I could see people in the flats nearby watching what was going on.

“The fire brigade were there and they appeared to be erecting a tent or screen at the bottom end of St Andrews Street, at the corner of Leonard Street.”

Emergency services respond to ‘concern for a person’ at St Andrews Street

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Wednesday, 9 April, 2025, we received a report of concern for a person at a property on St Andrews Street, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and a 29-year-old fell from a height.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended at St Andrews Street, Perth, at around 11.14pm.

“Appliances from Dunkeld, Auchterarder, and a height appliance from Dundee were dispatched.

“An appliance from Perth also attended the incident at 11.30pm.

“We received the stop message at 11.42pm.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

