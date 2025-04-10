Crews tackling major building fire near Lochgelly church

Crews are tackling a major building fire near a church in Lochgelly.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Station Road just before 2.20pm on Thursday.

Videos shared on social media showed large plumes of smoke coming from the building next to St Patrick’s RC Primary School.

Four fire engines have been called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire on Station Road, Lochgelly at 2.17pm on Thursday.

“Three appliances are at the scene, and a height appliance is en route.

“We have no further information at this time.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

