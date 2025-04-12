New film aims to paint Perthshire’s Picts as they really were

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New film aims to paint Perthshire’s Picts as they really were

Red Thistles will tell the story of a Pictish prince, and producers want to involve the modern-day citizens of their Perthshire heartland

By Morag Lindsay
Man in Pictish clothes standing over body on moorland with mountains behind
Red Thistles will show the Picts as they really were, say film-makers. image: Lewis Ward

Movie-makers are rallying support for a new short film celebrating Perthshire’s Picts.

Red Thistles is a 16-minute drama about a Pictish Prince in 5th Century Scotland.

It’s described as “a story about integrity, self-worth, and the dangers of comparing yourself to others, all set against the haunting beauty of ancient Scotland”.

The team behind it have launched a £20,000 GoFundMe fundraiser to help make it happen.

People with film equipment shooting at the Scottish Crannog Centre, Loch Tay
The Red Thistles crew shot test scenes for the film at the Scottish Crannog Centre. Image: Lewis Ward

They have already filmed test scenes at locations such as the Scottish Crannog Centre at Loch Tay.

And they’ve enlisted Hamish Lamley, of Tibbermore-based Pictavia Leather, as historical consultant on the project.

Film-maker Lewis Ward says he is grateful for the local expertise, and determined to make Red Thistles as authentic as he can.

Hamish Lamley with long hair and beard against Scottish landscape
Hamish Lamley in test scenes for the new film about the Picts. Image: Lewis Ward

“It’s really important to us that we make this story as historically accurate as possible,” he said.

“People have been amazingly generous so far, and we’re all really excited to get started.”

Extras needed to play Picts on film

Writer and director Lewis has worked with leading networks such as the BBC, Netflix, Channel 4, Discovery, and MTV.

He says he fell in love with Pictish culture years ago on a visit to Scotland and went off and studied all he could.

People with film cameras filming actor in Pictish clothes next to loch and mountains under moody sky
The crew on location. Image: Lewis Ward

The fundraising campaign will help to cover production costs.

And Lewis wants as much of the money as possible to be spent in the local area, from set design and costumes to catering and logistics.

He and the crew will be collaborating with local artisans and craftspeople.

They’ll also be looking for extras to appear in the film further down the line.

And 10% of the funds raised will go to support the work of the Scottish Crannog Centre.

Film will show Picts as they really were

Hamish is also a veteran of other filming projects and is advising the makers of Red Thistles on Pictish materials and culture.

He even stood in as Prince Talorc while the team were filming test shots in Perthshire and elsewhere recently.

Hamish Lamley with long hair and beard
Hamish makes a convincing Pictish prince. Image: Lewis Ward

The Perthshire leatherworker and tattoo artist says he’s impressed with Lewis’s approach.

“Right from the start he told me ‘It’s not my culture, it’s yours. Help me to get it right’,” he said.

The pair have compromised on some elements, such as filming locations. Glencoe might not have been in the Picts’ Perthshire heartland, but it will provide a stunning backdrop for some scenes.

Hamish Lamley, in Pictish clothes with sword, standing over body of another man while being filmed on moor with dramatic scenery behind
Hamish makes a convincing Prince of the Picts in test scenes for the film. Image: Lewis Ward

And Hamish says he’s excited about this opportunity to portray the Picts as they actually were.

“A lot of the time people have this Victorian-era idea of the Picts as blue-painted savages and barbarians,” he said.

“It’s my job to show they were a people with beautiful clothes and crafts and language.”

