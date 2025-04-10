Former Stirlingshire coffee shop could become flats

A request to convert two flats and a coffee shop in Buchlyvie into new residential accommodation has been submitted to Stirling Council.

If the plans are approved, the building on Main Street would be transformed into five flats for letting purposes.

The applicant and property owner, Mr Asif Rasool, also owns the nearby Costcutter shop.

In an application letter, he said the coffee shop previously in the premises was not a “viable enterprise”, because two other cafes already existed in the village.

Aim to preserve building’s ‘existing character’

The planning application proposes creating four ground-floor flats and one on the floor above.

Three of the homes would have three bedrooms, while two would have one.

The existing courtyard area would be upgraded with a gravel finish to provide off-road parking for six vehicles.

A communal garden would be available for residents, with a storage shed.

The applicant said the design for the conversion “emphasises preserving the building’s existing character”.

A housing boost for Buchlyvie

Mr Rasool says the proposed development would boost housing in the Buchlyvie area.

His application said: “The conversion aligns with community goals of increasing residential options and revitalising underutilised properties.

“The anticipated support for this change reflects a broader recognition of the need for sustainable and viable residential developments in the area.”

He added: “We firmly believe that this development will contribute positively to the community and ensure the continued maintenance and use of this property as a valued residential asset.”

Elsewhere in Buchlyvie, locals are fighting to save their only pub, also on Main Street, from being converted into a short-term holiday let.

Earlier this week, The Courier reported that the bar’s current tenant Anthony Woodhouse argued villagers could still make use of The Tavern 1851 post-conversion by hiring it online.

A decision on the future of the pub is expected from the Scottish Government in May.

