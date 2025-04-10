Former Stirlingshire coffee shop could become flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Former Stirlingshire coffee shop could become flats

A planning proposal has been submitted by the owner of Costcutter on Buchlyvie's Main Street.

By Robbie McAvenue
The proposed designs are for four ground-floor flats and one upstairs. Image: Google Street View
The proposed designs are for four ground-floor flats and one upstairs. Image: Google Street View

A request to convert two flats and a coffee shop in Buchlyvie into new residential accommodation has been submitted to Stirling Council.

If the plans are approved, the building on Main Street would be transformed into five flats for letting purposes.

The applicant and property owner, Mr Asif Rasool, also owns the nearby Costcutter shop.

In an application letter, he said the coffee shop previously in the premises was not a “viable enterprise”, because two other cafes already existed in the village.

Aim to preserve building’s ‘existing character’

The planning application proposes creating four ground-floor flats and one on the floor above.

Three of the homes would have three bedrooms, while two would have one.

The existing courtyard area would be upgraded with a gravel finish to provide off-road parking for six vehicles.

A design for the proposed upper-floor flat. Image: OK Architectural Consultants/Stirling Council

A communal garden would be available for residents, with a storage shed.

The applicant said the design for the conversion “emphasises preserving the building’s existing character”.

A housing boost for Buchlyvie

Mr Rasool says the proposed development would boost housing in the Buchlyvie area.

His application said: “The conversion aligns with community goals of increasing residential options and revitalising underutilised properties.

“The anticipated support for this change reflects a broader recognition of the need for sustainable and viable residential developments in the area.”

He added: “We firmly believe that this development will contribute positively to the community and ensure the continued maintenance and use of this property as a valued residential asset.”

The applicant says the development would help with a need for housing in Buchlyvie. Image: Google Street View

Elsewhere in Buchlyvie, locals are fighting to save their only pub, also on Main Street, from being converted into a short-term holiday let.

Earlier this week, The Courier reported that the bar’s current tenant Anthony Woodhouse argued villagers could still make use of The Tavern 1851 post-conversion by hiring it online.

A decision on the future of the pub is expected from the Scottish Government in May.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Largo Road, St Andrews
Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash in St Andrews
FIA Vice President Robert Reid meeting Max Vertappen
Perthshire's Robert Reid resigns top FIA role in latest blow to motorsport governing body
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Crossbow murder bid charge and predator behind bars
John Clenaghan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus showjumping instructor distressed German tourists with Nazi salutes on Tayside train
Halbeath Road.
Youths, 12 and 13, charged with smashing bus windows in Dunfermline
Police blocking Hawkcraig Road in Aberdour.
Fife beach chaos as police forced to shut road after hundreds flock to coast
A height appliance tackling the convent fire in Lochgelly
VIDEO: Crews tackle major fire at former convent in Lochgelly
Emergency services on Leonard Street, Perth.
Man, 29, taken to hospital after fall from height in Perth city centre
Large group of people seated in rows of chairs at meeting in Errol Village Hall
Patients promised fight is on to save last medical practice between Perth and Dundee
Charlotte Barelle's dog, Monty, collapsed during a walk at Camperdown Park. Image: Charlotte Barelle
Dog collapses after 'eating toxic substance' in Dundee park

Conversation