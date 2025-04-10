Youths, 12 and 13, charged with smashing bus windows in Dunfermline

Three youths have been accused of smashing bus windows in Dunfermline.

Police were called to Halbeath Road just before 8pm on Wednesday.

Two Stagecoach buses were vandalised during the incident and their windows were smashed.

Two 12-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl were arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

‘Safety is our priority,’ says Stagecoach

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm that two of our vehicles were involved in vandalism incidents in Dunfermline yesterday evening, where bus windows were smashed, resulting in Police Scotland attending.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we’ll continue to assist Police Scotland in their investigations.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.50pm on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, police received a report of vandalism to a bus in the Halbeath Road area of Dunfermline.

“Two boys, aged 12, and a 13-year-old girl, were charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the relevant authority.”

Elsewhere in Fife, a woman was charged with assault at a Kirkcaldy Shopping Centre.