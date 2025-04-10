Youths, 12 and 13, charged with smashing bus windows in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youths, 12 and 13, charged with smashing bus windows in Dunfermline

Police were called to Halbeath Road on Wednesday night after reports of vandalism to two Stagecoach buses.

By Lucy Scarlett
Halbeath Road.
The incidents happened near to Fiat Arnold Clark in Halbeath Road. Image: Goole Street View

Three youths have been accused of smashing bus windows in Dunfermline.

Police were called to Halbeath Road just before 8pm on Wednesday.

Two Stagecoach buses were vandalised during the incident and their windows were smashed.

Two 12-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl were arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

‘Safety is our priority,’ says Stagecoach

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm that two of our vehicles were involved in vandalism incidents in Dunfermline yesterday evening, where bus windows were smashed, resulting in Police Scotland attending.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we’ll continue to assist Police Scotland in their investigations.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.50pm on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, police received a report of vandalism to a bus in the Halbeath Road area of Dunfermline.

“Two boys, aged 12, and a 13-year-old girl, were charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the relevant authority.”

