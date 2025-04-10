Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash in St Andrews

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car crash in St Andrews.

The collision happened near Morrisons in Largo Road at around 2pm on Thursday.

Two ambulances, two fire engines and a special operations response team attended.

Two patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital and others were treated at the scene.

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.11pm to attend a two-car road traffic collision on Largo Road, St Andrews.

“Two ambulances and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.

“Two patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee and a family was treated at the scene.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We received the call at 2:15pm to a road traffic collision in Largo Road.

“Two appliances were dispatched.

“We received the stop call at 2.53pm.”

Elsewhere in Fife, police closed Silver Sands beach in Aberdour after hundreds of people flocked to the coast.