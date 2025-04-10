Fire near Dundee cinema sends flames shooting into air

A fire near a Dundee cinema sent flames shooting into the air on Thursday night.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in a hedge near the Odeon and Mecca Bingo in Douglas.

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown captured the dramatic moment the flames shot dozens of feet into the air.

Steve said: “It seemed to go whoosh – I heard it and turned around to see all the smoke coming towards me over the dual carriageway.

“I was packing up my cameras into the car after another job and I just grabbed some quick images.

“The smoke was really thick and the flames were, at one point, as high as the Odeon building, but seemed to die down quite quickly.

“I think it was the hedgerow separating it from Mecca Bingo that was on fire as I heard it cracking, and then it appeared to be out around 30 seconds later, and an emergency vehicle arrived.”

A worker at the cinema told The Courier: “I went outside because I thought it was the bins on fire as we’ve had issues with that.

“I saw all the smoke and the fire brigade arriving, and they said it might be kids setting fires.”

One woman who was attending the bingo said: “I came out and saw big, orange flames but it was over and done with within a few minutes.

“Police and firefighters had it all under control.”

The Courier’s reporter Lucy Scarlett, who was also at the scene, says there was visible damage to the hedge between the cinema and bingo buildings.

She said: “It’s a tall hedge or line of trees between the Odeon and Mecca car parks.

“There was a really strong smell of burnt pine or shrubs in the air.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 8:14pm that hedges were on fire at the Odeon cinema.

“We mobilised one appliance from Kingsway.

“The stop message came at 8:26pm.”