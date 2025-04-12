10 disused Dunfermline sites and what’s planned for them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

10 disused Dunfermline sites and what’s planned for them

The Courier takes a look at plots of land across Dunfermline - both empty and occupied - and what their future looks like.

Artist's impression of Dunfermline City Square development will look.
The former Co-op site and how it will look as Dunfermline City Square. Image: Fife Council
By Neil Henderson

A series of disused sites are dotted across Dunfermline.

Some have been empty for years but others have only just become available.

The future of these sites varies, from plans for public realms and housing to new shops.

The Courier takes a look at some of the most prominent disused sites across Dunfermline and what is planned for them.

Former Co-op site, High Street

Overhead artist's impression of the design for the new Dunfermline City Square.
An artist’s impression of the design for the new Dunfermline City Square. Image: Fife Council

The site of Dunfermline’s Co-op store – until its closure in 1990 – became an eyesore until the dilapidated building was demolished in 2006.

While the site has been subject to some landscaping, various options to build new shops or a hotel have never materialised.

Fife Council confirmed earlier this month that a tendering process is finally underway as part of a £1.6 million redevelopment of the site.

The creation of a new Dunfermline City Square is expected to take around a year to complete, the Dunfermline Press reports.

Fife College campus

The old Fife College campus in Dunfermline.
The Fife College campus in Dunfermline. Image: Montagu Evans

The huge 25.5-acre Fife College campus site was put on the market for an undisclosed sum in January ahead of the college moving into its new super campus this summer.

The Courier revealed earlier this year how several housebuilders have already expressed an interest in the site, but the land remains for sale.

Locals have also had their say on what should be built on the site.

Dunlin Drive

An aerial view of the proposed new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline.
An aerial view of the proposed new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline. Image: TJ Morris

This plot of land on Dunlin Drive, near Pittsburgh Road – which is surrounded by houses – has been empty for many years.

However, revised plans for a new Home Bargains shop have been put forward after previous proposals were rejected by the council.

With the application still working its way through the planning process, and several delays, it will be 2026 at the earliest before the shop opens – if it gets approval.

St Columba’s and Woodmill High School sites

St Columba's and Woodmill High School plots in Dunfermline.
The St Columba’s and Woodmill High School plots in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Council/Avison Young

Demolition was completed in early 2025 on both the St Columba’s and Woodmill High School buildings after pupils moved to the new joint campus with the college.

The two plots, which straddle Woodmill Road, have already been earmarked for housing and could provide at least 280 new homes, subject to planning permission.

The land, totalling 33 acres, has been put up for sale and is another site already attracting the interest of housing developers.

King Malcolm Hotel, Laburnum Road

The King Malcolm Hotel site where lidl has submitted plans
The King Malcolm Hotel site. Image: Google Street View
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
How the new Lidl could look. Image: Lidl/Fife Council planning portal

The hotel closed in December 2020 and the site has become one of the city’s eyesores since.

However, Lidl is now pushing ahead with plans to knock the hotel down and build its first store in the city.

A new image of the planned supermarket was revealed earlier this year and a planning application is now sitting with Fife Council for consideration.

117-119 New Row

An aerial view of 117-119 New Row in Dunfermline.
An aerial view of 117-119 New Row. Image: Morgans Solicitors

Among the smaller plots being considered for redevelopment is this land on New Row.

The site is described as “an exciting and excellent development opportunity in the heart of the city centre”.

Two planning applications have already been approved for a single-storey detached house, and two semi-detached townhouses, on the site.

The land is being marketed for sale with that permission in place for offers over £135,000.

39 Mid Beveridgewell

Aerial view of the vacant 39 Mid Beveridgewell site inDunfermline.
The vacant land at 39 Mid Beveridgewell. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Situated in a residential area close to the city centre, this land on Mid Beveridgewell is described as a “larger-than-average building plot”.

Discussions have already taken place with Fife Council for the construction housing on the site – which is for sale for offers over £85,000.

However, a planning application is yet to be submitted.

Baldridgeburn

Vacant plot on Baldridgeburn.
The vacant plot on Baldridgeburn. Image: Future Property Auctions

Vacant land totalling nearly 6,000 sq ft on Baldridgeburn, just a short walk from the city centre, is up for auction later this month with an opening bid of £12,000.

The site is described as a “perfect land plot for a residential property”.

Lilliehill, Townhill

Lilliehill, Townhill, Dunfermline.
The Lilliehill land. Image: Morgans Solicitors

Lilliehill is adjacent to the woodlands and bridle paths that lead to Townhill Loch and Country Park.

Planning permission in principle is already in place for a three-bed detached house on the land with a garage and driveway.

The land is now being sold off through Morgans Solicitors at a fixed price of £99,000.

23 Garden Place, Townhill

Garden Place, Townhill, Dunfermline.
Garden Place, Townhill. Image: Morgans Solicitors

This small plot in Townhill is earmarked for a private housing development.

It is described as an “excellent building opportunity” with outline planning permission for a four-bedroom detached villa with a garden.

The land is for sale at a fixed price of £59,000.

More about developments in Dunfermline:

Get more news from your area by signing up to our free Dunfermline newsletter

More from News

A827 Killin to Kenmore road. Image: Google Street View
Motorcyclist, 67, dies after crash near Killin in Highland Perthshire
CCTV camera on a wall
Raging Fife neighbour attacked rival with shears after CCTV cut
Health secretary Neil Gray
COURIER OPINION: Fife boy has no time to lose to NHS officialdom – SNP…
Simpsons Golf Shop in Carnoustie. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Famous Simpsons Golf Shop of Carnoustie under new ownership
Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch
EXCLUSIVE: 5-star Perthshire hotel plunged into administration with £4million debts
Shannon and David McKellar with their daughters. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Popular Callander cafe to reopen with local young family at the helm
Man in Pictish clothes standing over body on moorland with mountains behind
New film aims to paint Perthshire's Picts as they really were
New York, NY, USA - July 5, 2022: Tripadvisor sticker is seen on the door at a business in Times Square, New York City. Tripadvisor claims that it is the world's largest travel guidance platform.; Shutterstock ID 2419987487; purchase_order: ; job:
10 times Tayside and Fife businesses hit headlines due to Tripadvisor – including ‘St…
The building is for sale after a huge price reduction. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Former Dundee city centre post office building for sale at just £125k after 75%…
Wildfire.
Smoke from wildfire at Fife beauty spot seen billowing near homes

Conversation