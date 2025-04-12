10 disused Dunfermline sites and what’s planned for them

A series of disused sites are dotted across Dunfermline.

Some have been empty for years but others have only just become available.

The future of these sites varies, from plans for public realms and housing to new shops.

The Courier takes a look at some of the most prominent disused sites across Dunfermline and what is planned for them.

Former Co-op site, High Street

The site of Dunfermline’s Co-op store – until its closure in 1990 – became an eyesore until the dilapidated building was demolished in 2006.

While the site has been subject to some landscaping, various options to build new shops or a hotel have never materialised.

Fife Council confirmed earlier this month that a tendering process is finally underway as part of a £1.6 million redevelopment of the site.

The creation of a new Dunfermline City Square is expected to take around a year to complete, the Dunfermline Press reports.

Fife College campus

The huge 25.5-acre Fife College campus site was put on the market for an undisclosed sum in January ahead of the college moving into its new super campus this summer.

The Courier revealed earlier this year how several housebuilders have already expressed an interest in the site, but the land remains for sale.

Locals have also had their say on what should be built on the site.

Dunlin Drive

This plot of land on Dunlin Drive, near Pittsburgh Road – which is surrounded by houses – has been empty for many years.

However, revised plans for a new Home Bargains shop have been put forward after previous proposals were rejected by the council.

With the application still working its way through the planning process, and several delays, it will be 2026 at the earliest before the shop opens – if it gets approval.

St Columba’s and Woodmill High School sites

Demolition was completed in early 2025 on both the St Columba’s and Woodmill High School buildings after pupils moved to the new joint campus with the college.

The two plots, which straddle Woodmill Road, have already been earmarked for housing and could provide at least 280 new homes, subject to planning permission.

The land, totalling 33 acres, has been put up for sale and is another site already attracting the interest of housing developers.

King Malcolm Hotel, Laburnum Road

The hotel closed in December 2020 and the site has become one of the city’s eyesores since.

However, Lidl is now pushing ahead with plans to knock the hotel down and build its first store in the city.

A new image of the planned supermarket was revealed earlier this year and a planning application is now sitting with Fife Council for consideration.

117-119 New Row

Among the smaller plots being considered for redevelopment is this land on New Row.

The site is described as “an exciting and excellent development opportunity in the heart of the city centre”.

Two planning applications have already been approved for a single-storey detached house, and two semi-detached townhouses, on the site.

The land is being marketed for sale with that permission in place for offers over £135,000.

39 Mid Beveridgewell

Situated in a residential area close to the city centre, this land on Mid Beveridgewell is described as a “larger-than-average building plot”.

Discussions have already taken place with Fife Council for the construction housing on the site – which is for sale for offers over £85,000.

However, a planning application is yet to be submitted.

Baldridgeburn

Vacant land totalling nearly 6,000 sq ft on Baldridgeburn, just a short walk from the city centre, is up for auction later this month with an opening bid of £12,000.

The site is described as a “perfect land plot for a residential property”.

Lilliehill, Townhill

Lilliehill is adjacent to the woodlands and bridle paths that lead to Townhill Loch and Country Park.

Planning permission in principle is already in place for a three-bed detached house on the land with a garage and driveway.

The land is now being sold off through Morgans Solicitors at a fixed price of £99,000.

23 Garden Place, Townhill

This small plot in Townhill is earmarked for a private housing development.

It is described as an “excellent building opportunity” with outline planning permission for a four-bedroom detached villa with a garden.

The land is for sale at a fixed price of £59,000.

