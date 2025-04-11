Winner of £4 million Highland Perthshire home revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Winner of £4 million Highland Perthshire home revealed

The property on the banks of Loch Rannoch - with a tennis court and private jetty - was sold in an Omaze online draw.

By James Simpson
Patricia Moule outside her new home in Highland Perthshire. Image: Omaze
Patricia Moule outside her new home in Highland Perthshire. Image: Omaze

The winner of a £4 million Highland Perthshire home in an online draw has been revealed.

The property on the banks of Loch Rannoch comes with a tennis court and private jetty.

It was raffled off in an online Omaze draw – backed by Dundee actor Brian Cox – with £3.9m of the proceeds going to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The winner has now been named as 81-year-old widow Patricia Moule, from Southampton.

As well as the stunning home, Patricia has scooped £250,000 in cash.

Pensioner’s husband ‘smiling down’ after Perthshire house win

Patricia lost five stone back in 2012 so she could donate a kidney to her husband David in a life-saving operation.

However, he died from prostate cancer in 2019.

Patricia – who currently owns a three-bedroom house on the south coast – said David would be “smiling down” on the family.

She said: “Things like this just don’t happen to people like me, I never win anything.

“The best thing I’ve ever won before this was a doll when I was nine years old – this definitely tops that and was worth waiting 70 years for.

“It’s breathtaking up here, it’s like something from a film.

Patricia celebrates with daughter Sarah. Image Omaze
Omaze launch Loch Rannoch house competition
The house is on the banks of Loch Rannoch. Image: Omaze
The stylish interior. Image: Omaze
The house has a private jetty. Image: Omaze

“The house is enormous, it might take me a week to look around the place. I think I’ll need a map.

“I can’t believe I’ve got a loch at the end of my garden, it’s just incredible.

“The scenery is spectacular, I’ve never seen anything so beautiful in all my life.

“I’ve been to Scotland before, as my late husband David was a golf fanatic, so we came up to play here.

“I know he’ll be smiling down on us now, he’d have absolutely loved this place and everything that it will do for us.”

