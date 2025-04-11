Winner of £4 million Highland Perthshire home revealed

The winner of a £4 million Highland Perthshire home in an online draw has been revealed.

The property on the banks of Loch Rannoch comes with a tennis court and private jetty.

It was raffled off in an online Omaze draw – backed by Dundee actor Brian Cox – with £3.9m of the proceeds going to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The winner has now been named as 81-year-old widow Patricia Moule, from Southampton.

As well as the stunning home, Patricia has scooped £250,000 in cash.

Pensioner’s husband ‘smiling down’ after Perthshire house win

Patricia lost five stone back in 2012 so she could donate a kidney to her husband David in a life-saving operation.

However, he died from prostate cancer in 2019.

Patricia – who currently owns a three-bedroom house on the south coast – said David would be “smiling down” on the family.

She said: “Things like this just don’t happen to people like me, I never win anything.

“The best thing I’ve ever won before this was a doll when I was nine years old – this definitely tops that and was worth waiting 70 years for.

“It’s breathtaking up here, it’s like something from a film.

“The house is enormous, it might take me a week to look around the place. I think I’ll need a map.

“I can’t believe I’ve got a loch at the end of my garden, it’s just incredible.

“The scenery is spectacular, I’ve never seen anything so beautiful in all my life.

“I’ve been to Scotland before, as my late husband David was a golf fanatic, so we came up to play here.

“I know he’ll be smiling down on us now, he’d have absolutely loved this place and everything that it will do for us.”