News Woman, 52, charged after car flips in Dundee crash The female driver and the passenger were both taken to hospital. By James Simpson April 11 2025, 10:55am April 11 2025, 10:55am Share Woman, 52, charged after car flips in Dundee crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5220261/woman-charged-car-flips-crash-arklay-street-dundee/ Copy Link The car flipped onto its roof on Arklay Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied A woman has been charged after a car flipped onto its roof during a crash on a Dundee street. Police and paramedics were called to Arklay Street on Wednesday evening. The one-vehicle crash happened near the Dens Road junction at around 6.30pm. The driver, 52, and a passenger were both taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution. Paramedics at the scene of the crash. Image: Supplied A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Wednesday we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Arklay Street, Dundee. “The driver and a passenger were taken to hospital as a precaution. “The driver, a 52-year-old woman, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”