Woman, 52, charged after car flips in Dundee crash

A woman has been charged after a car flipped onto its roof during a crash on a Dundee street.

Police and paramedics were called to Arklay Street on Wednesday evening.

The one-vehicle crash happened near the Dens Road junction at around 6.30pm.

The driver, 52, and a passenger were both taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Wednesday we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Arklay Street, Dundee.

“The driver and a passenger were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The driver, a 52-year-old woman, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”