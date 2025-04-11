Angus Council deputy leader quits as SNP administration plunged into fresh turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council deputy leader quits as SNP administration plunged into fresh turmoil

Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan has cited the ‘complexities’ of working relationships in the minority administration as the reason for his decision.

By Graham Brown
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan has resigned from Angus Council's SNP administration. Image: Supplied
Angus Council’s SNP administration has been plunged into fresh turmoil with the resignation of its deputy leader.

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan has confirmed he is stepping down from the £37,548 role.

It comes after The Courier reported Mr Meechan’s apparent administration exit when he sat with non-aligned members at a full council meeting in March.

A thinly-veiled resignation statement suggests divisions continue to exist within the ruling group.

In the past nine months, it has been rocked by infighting, a leadership change and another high-profile resignation.

George Meechan says challenges were ‘too significant’

Mr Meechan, who was elected to the Kirrie ward in 2022, said: “After much consideration and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my position within the administration with immediate effect.

“I will continue to represent my constituents as an independent councillor.

“Over the past months I have tried to navigate the complexities of various working relationships, but despite my best efforts, the challenges have become too significant to overcome.

“This is the best decision for me.”

He said he would be making no further comment.

Mr Meechan is the current convenor of Angus Licensing Board and the authority’s Civic Licensing Committee.

He is also Policy and Resources vice-convener and a member of the Housing and Family, Education and Justice committees.

He continued: “I would like to thank the residents of Kirriemuir and Dean ward for their support since I was elected.

“I would like to assure them that I will continue to represent their interests.

“My values have not changed and I will continue to be an effective voice for Kirriemuir and Dean.”

What led to deputy leader George Meechan’s resignation?

The Angus SNP group hit trouble not long after the party regained control of the 28-member council in 2022.

Mr Meechan’s departure follows a change of leadership after Monifieth and Sidlaw member Beth Whiteside’s shock resignation last summer.

She was succeeded six weeks later by Montrose councillor Bill Duff.

Mr Meechan stood in as council leader during that period of change.

Arbroath councillor Serena Cowdy then left the SNP in protest over party and Scottish Government decisions, including spending cuts.

Former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander was also previously drafted in to mediate the administration rift.

Mr Meechan became second-in-command to Bill Duff when the leadership issue was settled last year.

Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council

The Courier understands a recent row around staff benefits for elected members may have been the tipping point.

Mr Meechan won a vote to secure schemes such as cycle to work and car leasing for councillors.

He argued they were cost neutral and could reduce employer National Insurance contributions for the council.

But critics said the perks might be viewed negatively by Angus residents against the background of an 11% council tax rise and huge salary increases for councillors from April.

Council leader Bill Duff reacts to resignation

Council leader Mr Duff said: “We are very sorry that Cllr Meechan has taken this decision but respect that he must do what’s right for him.

“We would all like to thank him for the work he has done within the group over the last three years.

“We wish him well in his future as an independent councillor where I am sure he will be extremely effective for his constituency.”

Carnoustie councillor Mark McDonald is to take up the role of interim deputy leader.

 

