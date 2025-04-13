Plans for new Stirling hair and nail salon being considered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for new Stirling hair and nail salon being considered

Several beauty businesses already operate along Melville Terrace.

By Alex Watson
The proposed salon is located behind 11 Melville Terrace, just outside Stirling city centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The proposed salon is located behind 11 Melville Terrace, just outside Stirling city centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A new beauty salon could open in Stirling, if planning permission is granted.

Stirling Council has received a change-of-use request for a property on Melville Terrace, close to the local authority’s headquarters.

Applicant and hair stylist Lucy Black is seeking consent to run a standalone stone-built unit behind 11 Melville Terrace as a hair and nail salon.

Known as The Coal House, the space is “brand new”, according to the planning application.

It was recently listed to let as office premises by Graham and Sibbald estate agents, described as “a recently converted/refurbished outbuilding that now provides modern office accommodation, decorated and finished to a high standard.”

Plans show two rooms as well as a shower room inside The Coal House.

Outside, a walled courtyard separates the outbuilding from 11 Melville Terrace, and customer access would be available via the side of the property.

Built as an office, the applicant intends to fit out The Coal House as a hair and nail salon. Image: Studio SJM Architects/Stirling Council

Nearby neighbours notified

Ms Black specifies in her application that nail desks and hair-washing facilities would be added to the existing unit, should approval be granted.

This would require connecting The Coal House to both the public water supply and drainage networks, which is also part of the planning request.

There is currently one car-parking space on the site, and the applicant is not looking to add any more.

Cycle stands are fitted in the courtyard for anyone arriving by bike.

Nearby neighbours were notified of the proposal last week.

Several other beauty businesses already operate along Melville Terrace.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

