Plans for new Stirling hair and nail salon being considered

A new beauty salon could open in Stirling, if planning permission is granted.

Stirling Council has received a change-of-use request for a property on Melville Terrace, close to the local authority’s headquarters.

Applicant and hair stylist Lucy Black is seeking consent to run a standalone stone-built unit behind 11 Melville Terrace as a hair and nail salon.

Known as The Coal House, the space is “brand new”, according to the planning application.

It was recently listed to let as office premises by Graham and Sibbald estate agents, described as “a recently converted/refurbished outbuilding that now provides modern office accommodation, decorated and finished to a high standard.”

Plans show two rooms as well as a shower room inside The Coal House.

Outside, a walled courtyard separates the outbuilding from 11 Melville Terrace, and customer access would be available via the side of the property.

Nearby neighbours notified

Ms Black specifies in her application that nail desks and hair-washing facilities would be added to the existing unit, should approval be granted.

This would require connecting The Coal House to both the public water supply and drainage networks, which is also part of the planning request.

There is currently one car-parking space on the site, and the applicant is not looking to add any more.

Cycle stands are fitted in the courtyard for anyone arriving by bike.

Nearby neighbours were notified of the proposal last week.

Several other beauty businesses already operate along Melville Terrace.

