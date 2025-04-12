Popular Callander cafe to reopen with local young family at the helm

A Callander cafe is set to reopen next week under new ownership.

Shannon and David McKellar have taken over Pips Coffee Shop in Ancaster Square.

The opening marks Shannon’s return to her hometown after a decade in Glasgow, working as an early-years teacher.

The 31-year-old has always dreamed of owning her very own cafe, so when Pips came onto the market it felt like the perfect move.

Shannon told The Courier: “We’ve moved back to Callander again, which is lovely.

“There’s so much support as well.

“You tell people we’re opening Pips back up and they’re just delighted.”

With her granny’s baking recipes at the heart of the menu, the mum-of-two is looking forward to welcoming customers from Monday (April 14).

But, as it will be her first time running a cafe, Shannon admits she is “terrified.”

“This is a total shot in the dark for me. I think that’s why I’m so nervous,” she said.

Pips will be family and dog friendly

Shannon plans to have “options for everybody”, including gluten-free and vegetarian food.

She said: “Home baking is front and centre.

“We’ve got breakfasts, hot rolls, baked potatoes, sandwiches, toasties, paninis.

“We’ve got a wee children’s menu as well for our lovely children who come and visit us.

“That’s a big focus for us as well. We’re very much family-friendly. We’ve got toys and things for the children.

“Dog-friendly as well.

“We’re wheelchair accessible.”

Breakfast will be served at Pips until 11.30am and includes hot rolls, toast and a Scottish breakfast.

Shannon plans to use local ingredients where possible and run Bookbug sessions for youngsters.

She says she feels “lucky” to have support from her family, who have got stuck in with helping her get the cafe in shape.

She added: “It’s exciting, it’s nice. A breath of fresh air as well, I think.

“Even just as we were out there, a couple of tourists were saying ‘Callander Main Street isn’t what it used to be’, so it’ll be nice to have something else opened up.”

Pips Coffee House will be open seven days a week from April 14, 8am to 4pm.

