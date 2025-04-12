Popular Callander cafe to reopen with local young family at the helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Callander cafe to reopen with local young family at the helm

With her granny's baking recipes at the heart of the menu, Shannon McKellar is looking forward to reopening Pips Coffee House.

By Isla Glen
Shannon and David McKellar with their daughters. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Shannon and David McKellar with their daughters. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A Callander cafe is set to reopen next week under new ownership.

Shannon and David McKellar have taken over Pips Coffee Shop in Ancaster Square.

The opening marks Shannon’s return to her hometown after a decade in Glasgow, working as an early-years teacher.

The 31-year-old has always dreamed of owning her very own cafe, so when Pips came onto the market it felt like the perfect move.

Shannon told The Courier: “We’ve moved back to Callander again, which is lovely.

“There’s so much support as well.

“You tell people we’re opening Pips back up and they’re just delighted.”

The McKellar family are ‘excited’ to run their own cafe. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

With her granny’s baking recipes at the heart of the menu, the mum-of-two is looking forward to welcoming customers from Monday (April 14).

But, as it will be her first time running a cafe, Shannon admits she is “terrified.”

“This is a total shot in the dark for me. I think that’s why I’m so nervous,” she said.

Pips will be family and dog friendly

Shannon plans to have “options for everybody”, including gluten-free and vegetarian food.

She said: “Home baking is front and centre.

“We’ve got breakfasts, hot rolls, baked potatoes, sandwiches, toasties, paninis.

“We’ve got a wee children’s menu as well for our lovely children who come and visit us.

“That’s a big focus for us as well. We’re very much family-friendly. We’ve got toys and things for the children.

“Dog-friendly as well.

“We’re wheelchair accessible.”

Pips Coffee House is ready to welcome customers after a five-year closure. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Breakfast will be served at Pips until 11.30am and includes hot rolls, toast and a Scottish breakfast.

Shannon plans to use local ingredients where possible and run Bookbug sessions for youngsters.

She says she feels “lucky” to have support from her family, who have got stuck in with helping her get the cafe in shape.

Pips will host Bookbug sessions for children as well as serving food to locals and visitors. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

She added: “It’s exciting, it’s nice. A breath of fresh air as well, I think.

“Even just as we were out there, a couple of tourists were saying ‘Callander Main Street isn’t what it used to be’, so it’ll be nice to have something else opened up.”

Pips Coffee House will be open seven days a week from April 14, 8am to 4pm.

Conversation